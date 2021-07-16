The Lufkin Cultural District Advisory Group visited the Longview Cultural District last week as guests of community leaders and the Arts! Longview organization, which leads their district.
Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance, said the visit was made because the advisory group is trying to learn what it takes to become a state-designated cultural district, a designation Longview achieved in 2020.
“One of the best ways to learn is to visit communities that have been successful in achieving the state-designated cultural district program,” she said. “We really got a very hands-on, insider view of everything that they did to achieve it.”
The visit started at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts Texas Bank and Trust Lecture Hall with Lufkin representatives sharing their perspectives on the arts. The Texas Commission on the Arts also offered insight.
“The arts is not just important for its own sake, but it is a driver of Texas’ future economic development,” said Karen Partee, commissioner of TCA and chief marketing officer of Texas Bank and Trust. “The key to a successful cultural district is collaboration, and Longview demonstrated that in its application.”
Representatives from Longview explained the process, as well as the city’s role in the arts. Cromer, along with Arts! Longview executive director Cynthia Hellen, gave a progress report on the cultural district.
“Longview becoming a state-designated cultural district is taking Longview to the next level as a city,” Laura Hill, Arts! Longview board secretary and city liaison, said.
The attendees also took a tour of the cultural district downtown area, the Historic Train Depot and the LeTourneau University Belcher Center.
“Walking around and seeing all the work and the progress they have put into this cultural district was my favorite part,” Allen said. “The features, the signage, the public art, the murals, gaining an understanding of who the businesses were that participated — all of that.”
The visit also included a discussion about the organization’s grant process and a Q&A.
“While Longview and Lufkin may be football rivals, Longview was thrilled to host this site visit and learned just as much from the conversation with the Lufkin delegation,” Jon Cromer, Arts! Longview board president, said.
Allen said she thinks it is important for Lufkin to have a cultural district because it is based on collaboration.
“When there is a collaboration between the arts and businesses together with the intention of uplifting the arts and driving economic development and tourism, then those combinations can help create a successful cultural district,” she said. “It benefits the entire community. Collaboration is key.”
