Tucker Knight has spent most of his young life in and out of hospitals, but this doesn’t stop the 3-year-old from giving his family the side-eye when they drive him nuts.
Tucker absolutely loves tractors and farm animals, Thomas the Train and any sort of train sets, and taking his John Deere power wheel around the yard, his dad Mathias Knight said. He also loves taking the golf cart to visit the local animals behind the home of their neighbors, Paul and Belinda Highland.
“Tucker has had a tough road since day one,” Knight said. “He was born early at 25 weeks and three days — 1 pound and 13 ounces. As you can imagine, we faced a lot of medical issues throughout these times.”
He went home on a ventilator and has had a tracheotomy since. His aunt, Leah Fenley Adrian, said sometimes when he gets frustrated with trying to communicate with his family, he’ll stick a finger in the tube so he can quickly get out what he wants to say.
He has three big siblings, PJ and McKenna, who are 14 years old, and Hailey, who is 12.
“He loves how his daddy and bubba play rough with him and he loves pestering the girls,” Knight said.
Unfortunately, Tucker’s struggles didn’t end with the tracheotomy. He had started to get excited about the possibility of the device being removed when he was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer called hepatoblastoma, Adrian said.
Christie Hughes, the nurse who helps the family care for Tucker because he was so premature, found a lump in his belly after a day of him complaining about something hurting. She also noticed he was not the same — he was lethargic, Adrian said.
“She and her husband, Doug, they’re more like family,” Adrian said. “She spends just as much time if not more than anybody else does with him.”
Hughes encouraged the family to have Tucker checked out and set up the appointments. They had the diagnosis within the week, and it was the speed at which they diagnosed the issue that saved his life, Adrian said.
“(The doctors) think that there’s a connection with males that are premature,” she said.
A report by multiple authors released in the "Journal of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine" suggests the risk of these tumors is rare but greatly increased if the child was premature and born at a very low birth weight.
“The chemo treatments were pretty rough at times, but I want to emphasize how tough our little man is, and he faced everything head-on and came through it,” Knight said.
The entire situation was difficult for the family, Adrian said. The first chemotherapy session really took him down.
“He was just not feeling well, and Mathias and I were FaceTiming because he likes to Facetime, and Tucker does not do well when he sees other people cry — like, it really affects him,” Adrian said. “So Mathias was trying to be really strong and try not to cry. Everybody’s scared because you know this baby boy has already gone through so much, and now he’s go this cancer, and they don’t know.”
This is every parent’s worst fear, she said. As Knight began to cry, Tucker began to cry. And while Tucker can cry, with his tracheotomy, he doesn’t really make any sound. So it was a rough moment for the family, she said.
“It was one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever seen or experienced,” she said.
There were plenty of times the family struggled to get Tucker to eat, Adrian said. So when he had the appetite, he could have whatever he wanted.
At one point over the summer, Adrian came in from San Marcos to visit, and Tucker’s mom Chelsea had offered him some dessert. He said cake, but Chelsea tried to get him to tell her another option if the hospital didn’t have any.
“She said, ‘OK, well if they don’t have cake, what do you want?’ and he mouthed the word ‘cake.' And she said, ‘I know Tucker, I know, but if they don’t have it, what do you want?’ And Tucker plugged in his trach and he said ‘cake,’” Adrian said with a laugh.
Tucker is still one of the sweetest little boys, though, Knight said.
“Tucker has the most giving, generous personality you could ever imagine,” he said. “Even when he is getting his medicine (which can be scary and sometimes painful) he still tells the nurses bye-bye and waves to them when they’re leaving the room.”
He gave one of his toys, a small stuffed kangaroo, to a nurse after she said she loved animals.
The hepatoblastoma caused a tumor to grow in his liver, requiring Tucker to have a liver transplant. Thankfully, a liver was made available, Adrian said.
“He received his transplant about a week ago, released from the hospital today and now we’re in a hotel behind the hospital for a month for supervision,” Knight said.
He still has some chemotherapy to go through so doctors can be sure the cancer is taken care of, Adrian said.
Tucker is surrounded by people who want to see him win, Knight said. He thanked Christy and Dough Hughes as well as Donna Knight and Connie Wright.
Some members of the community are putting together a Golf Tournament at the Neches Pines Golf Course in Diboll on Oct. 2. It will be conducted in conjunction with a blood drive to help supply kids like Tucker with donations.
“I believe they’re going to bring their bus out there and have the drive in the morning, around 7 a.m., so people can come out and donate before they start drinking beer,” Adrian joked.
The tournament is being held to hopefully raise funds and offset the costs families face when a member is fighting cancer. It costs $400 for a team of four to sign up and there is still time to do this, Adrian said.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family in case someone wants to donate but doesn’t want to attend the tournament.
