Two people were injured late Saturday afternoon in a plane crash near Livingston Municipal Airport, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary report, released on Sunday, indicates that about 6:30 p.m., a 1970 Beachcraft airplane was flying from Houston to Deridder, Louisiana, when the plane reportedly experiences mechanical issues. The pilot attempted to land the plane at the Livingston airport but crashed east of the runway.
The pilot is identified as 54-year-old Tony Presley from Deridder, Louisiana, according to Hendry’s report. Presley was transported to Hermann Hospital in Conroe by medical helicopter for treatment.
A passenger in the plane is identified as 57-year-old Robin Presley, who was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston with unknown injuries.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be conducting the investigation.
No additional information is available at this time, according to Hendry,
