What if your child had the opportunity to explore their interests, passions and talents and expand their knowledge and experiences to prepare them for not only a job they are good at but one they also will enjoy?
The advanced programs at Lufkin ISD do just that.
It’s amazing to me the options students have in order to map out what they enjoy as well as what challenges them. We want the community and potential students to have an inside look at what Lufkin ISD has to offer. Who better to showcase the outstanding programs we have at Lufkin ISD than the students who are involved in them?
Come meet our students at the Advanced Academics and Innovation Expo from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Lufkin High School. The community is invited to view, and even experience, many of the extraordinary learning experiences available to students in Lufkin ISD.
This expo will feature educators and students who will share many of the projects they’re working on and concepts they’ve learned. The programs represented will include Gifted and Talented services, the Dual Language program, STEM-Prep for middle school students, Stephen F. Austin State University STEM Academy, the Early College High School and Young Scholars program.
In addition to highlighting the programs, students and educators from primary and elementary campuses, the Lufkin High School Pantherbots robotics team, Lufkin High School culinary arts program and the Lufkin Middle School and Lufkin High School art departments will have hands-on demonstrations of what goes on in their classes and competitions.
If you haven’t met our robotics team or seen their world finalist robot they built, you won’t want to miss it.
One of my favorite parts of the expo is talking to the students, having them explain what excites them about their project or classwork and allowing them to teach me how to do something new. Their excitement and enthusiasm lights up their faces, and they get to be the experts.
Their confidence in talking to and teaching adults is exactly why I am excited about all of the opportunities at Lufkin ISD. We are preparing all of our students for lifelong success.
This is also the time to start thinking about your kindergarten child’s education. Parents interested in having their incoming kindergartener tested for Gifted and Talented services or the Dual Language program may attend an informational meeting with the director of bilingual/ESL and the director of advanced academics who oversees these programs. This meeting will be in the Lufkin High School library at 6:30 p.m.
With all of the opportunities available at Lufkin ISD, there is a program for your child that will help them thrive. Let us show you at the expo. Bring the whole family and come see what a Lufkin ISD education looks like. Come Celebrate Lufkin ISD!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.