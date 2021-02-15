The local basketball playoff picture has come to a momentary pause due to the frigid weather that has led to dangerous driving conditions across Texas.
On the girls side, Lufkin, Central, Huntington and Pineywoods Community Academy were among the teams set to resume their playoff runs early this week.
Instead they are weighing their options of when to reschedule those games.
Lufkin was scheduled to play its second-round game against Highland Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Athens. However, that game was postponed early Monday afternoon.
A makeup date is still to be determined.
Pineywoods Community Academy was set to face Anderson-Shiro in Crockett Tuesday night, but the status of that game also is up in the air.
In other action, Central is set to face East Bernard and Huntington is set to face Hitchcock. A decision on locations, dates and times for those games has yet to be determined.
The original deadline for girls’ teams to complete their area round playoffs was Tuesday, but the UIL is allowing that to be delayed in order to avoid coin flips determining winners.
The original regional quarterfinal deadline was Saturday, although that also appears to be up in the air.
The boys’ playoffs also are scheduled to begin this week with Lufkin, Diboll and Huntington all set for action.
As of Monday afternoon, those games were set to be played as scheduled with a final determination to come in the next few days.
Lufkin is set to face Mount Pleasant in bi-district playoff action at 7 p.m. Friday at Whitehouse High School.
Diboll is currently set to face Anahuac in the bi-district playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland High School.
Huntington is set to face Buna in the bi-district round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Woodville High School.
Local soccer, baseball and softball teams also are likely to have their schedules adjusted this week.
