Power outages across Angelina County can be attributed to transmission substation transformer issues, according to Roger Lindsey who represents Oncor in Lufkin.
“(The) cause is yet to be determined but all should be back on,” he said.
Outages happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday and again about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Power was restored at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
The most recent outage affected approximately 5,000 customers and caused a momentary outage to substations on Lufkin’s Hill Street, East Lufkin, Hudson, Diboll and Huntington.
“Those folks may have experienced an outage for a few minutes,” Lindsey said.
He does not expect to see the same issues again, but said power outages are unique and the company has to solve them as quickly as they arise.
“We had a piece of equipment in our Diboll sub that failed and we have isolated that type of equipment in that sub to keep from having this domino effect across Angelina County again,” he said.
