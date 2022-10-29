Millions of children are terrified each year by the idea that the boogeyman will get them.
Descriptions of this fictional monster vary around the world, although there are a couple of similarities. A shadow that flickers and lurks in the fading light, a bump in the night or a scratch on a window often announce his arrival. Another common theme is that he won’t attack those who are considered ‘‘good,’’ preferring to terrorize the ‘‘naughty,’’ particularly children who have disobeyed their parents.
One of the earliest references to this legendary creature dates to the 1500s, although he’s probably prowled the world much longer.
But there’s nothing imaginary about the monsters lurking in our neighborhoods in 2022. As we report on Page 4A of today’s issue of The Lufkin Daily News, there are 340 sex offenders in Angelina County. The graphic on our front page is a reminder for Lufkin and Angelina County residents that putting an end to these crimes is their responsibility. There have been 42 arrests for sexual assault in Angelina County since the start of 2022. Thirty-five of those arrests have been for crimes against minors. As we have said before, stories about sexual abuse or assault appear far too often in the pages of this newspaper because they happen far too often in this community.
And sadly, ‘‘stranger danger’’ is not the reason those numbers are increasing, according according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, which states 90% of sexual assault victims do not report the offense, while 80% of them know their offender.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigator Serena Holland said she quickly learned she was only scratching the surface when she began investigating claims of family violence and sexual abuse.
“The most shocking thing I learned when I first started was how often people do not report (sexual assault) to law enforcement,” she said. “I never could understand, then, why people do not report it, because it happens so, so often.”
And it’s not an issue unique to this community. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there are 204 sex offenders in Nacogdoches County, 95 in Trinity County, 294 in Polk County, 110 in Tyler County, 157 in Jasper County, 389 in Gregg County (Longview) and 646 in Smith County (Tyler). Harris County, home to the largest city (Houston) in the state, has 9,805 sex offenders.
Texas does not require individuals listed on the sex offender registry to notify their neighbors. However, the sex offender registry maintained by DPS can be a valuable resource for deciding where to visit while trick-or-treating. Free to access by the public, the registry lists and pinpoints all registered sex offenders in a given county.
Being aware of your surroundings is a critical first step to staying safe. With Halloween coming up on Monday, and with all the fun and excitement that accompany the holiday, here are some additional safety tips to remember — whether we’re parents of trick or treaters or not. The Insurance Council of Texas has issued its annual list of Halloween safety tips, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics. It’s a good primer for parents before the big, frightening night:
■ Trick-or-treat in a group and make sure the children in your group stay together. Children should never venture out of sight from their guardian and should never enter a house unless they know the person and their guardian is accompanying them.
■ Carry a flashlight at all times. Flashlights will keep you and your party visible while also lighting your path.
■ Children should avoid homes that don’t have their outside lights turned on.
■ Children should never talk to strangers or get into strangers’ cars.
■ Always use the sidewalk and crosswalks near busy intersections. Walk on the side of the road that is facing traffic so you can see oncoming traffic at all times. Be sure to look both ways when crossing the street.
■ Be careful around lit candles or luminaries.
■ Do not allow your children to eat candy until it has been inspected. Children might be tempted to reach into their bags for candy before you’ve gone home to inspect their loot. Explain to them that you need to check the candy first for safety reasons.
■ Toss any candy that has an open wrapper. Examine candy that can possibly be a choking hazard, or too difficult for your child to eat, and take them away. Also avoid any homemade treats unless you know the person who served them and can attest to the food’s safety.
■ Don’t just leave your children with all their Halloween candy. On a good haul, your children can accumulate more candy during Halloween than you would ever consider buying them in an entire year. After inspecting the candy, you should set it aside and distribute it to your children in limited amounts. The last thing you want is your children eating a year’s worth of candy in one night.
■ Last, but certainly not least, if you do see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Halloween is supposed to be fun. These safety tips can help ensure a safe and fun Halloween for your kids and you.
