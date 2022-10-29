Millions of children are terrified each year by the idea that the boogeyman will get them.

Descriptions of this fictional monster vary around the world, although there are a couple of similarities. A shadow that flickers and lurks in the fading light, a bump in the night or a scratch on a window often announce his arrival. Another common theme is that he won’t attack those who are considered ‘‘good,’’ preferring to terrorize the ‘‘naughty,’’ particularly children who have disobeyed their parents.