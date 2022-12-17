Boykin Springs Recreation Area

A camping area at Boykin Springs.

 USDA Forest Service

Increasing costs of maintenance and other requirements are driving the need for the USDA Forest Service to reinstate the fee at the Angelina National Forest-Boykin Springs Recreation Area. The new fee will take effect on Jan. 3, 2023.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows the Forest Service to retain 95% of revenue collected at recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate and maintain and improve these sites. Revenue is reinvested into forest recreation sites in the form of trash pickups, septic and toilet pumping, painting, cleaning, addressing the backlog of deferred maintenance, conducting patrols, maintaining highly used trails, campsites and more.