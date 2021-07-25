Authorities are working a major accident involving multiple vehicles with serious injuries reported between Lufkin and Diboll on U.S. Highway 59 near the Angelina County Airport, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, information director for the city of Lufkin.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety requested assistance from Lufkin Police Department for traffic control. TxDOT also was called to the scene.
As of 7 p.m., all lanes of U.S. Highway 59 south near Burke were clear and open for travel.
