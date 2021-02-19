Lufkin veteran Ron Adair is offering advice for anyone still without water and in need of a way to safely use the toilet.
"I have been big on options all my life," Adair said. "I've written a book, I've been a consultant for a lot of different things, I sold insurance for different things ... I think if you can help people, you should."
Adair has been keeping a continuous supply of water for flushing his toilets by using a small plastic bin under a drainage pipe on his apartment complex, catching the melting ice and snow from the roof.
The container fills up every 20 seconds or so, and he uses it to fill a nearby gallon container, which he then carts up to his apartment and fills various larger plastic containers like his kitchen trash can in his bathtub.
It takes about a gallon and a bit more to flush, and he can fill two gallons in about a minute from the drainage pipe, he said. This method has kept him flushing all week.
"My neighbors told me they were crapping on paper, wrapping it and storing it," Adair said. "That's not healthy. Even trying to clean yourself, that's not healthy if you don't have the water to wash your hands."
Common sense is not so common anymore, he said. He is 78 bumping 80, and served two tours in Vietnam with the Seabees.
Adair has written a book called "Another True Texan Survivor" that should be published in the next couple of months and available on platforms like Amazon, he said.
City of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said things are looking better this morning as compared to the last update they provided.
Oncor has re-established power to two additional well, so the city now has six pumping instead of four, and the company is working to return power to the remaining two.
Many in the community are still without water, however. Others are finding leaks as their water comes back on.
The city is continuing to ask everyone to do their part and check for water leaks around their homes and businesses throughout the day as water is slowly being returned to different parts of the community and pipes are melting during the day.
If individuals find leaks and can't turn the water off themselves, they should contact the call center at 633-0357. The call center had taken 86 requests for task-force service from 10-11 a.m. Friday.
"It is imperative for everyone to continue checking for leaks throughout the day. Water pressure is continuing to rise and as it does, leaks that weren’t there before will show," Pebsworth said.
"As for when everyone will have some sort of service, think of it this way: Our pipe system is like an 800-mile water hose. With low pressure, it will take some time to get water flowing to the end of the hose. Another example would be filling an ice cube tray from one end. It takes time for a section to fill and begin moving water to the next."
The city also has a well that experienced a mechanical issue during the first ice storm and has been offline since. A city crew is currently working to diagnose the problem and get it back online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.