Tomahawk Professional Wrestling will present its latest event, Lockdown: Steel Cage Match on Sept. 17 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Doors for this all ages, family-friendly event open at 6 p.m. with a first match bell time of 7 p.m.
Lockdown: Steel Cage Match is the third wrestling event hosted by Tomahawk Of Texas Enterprises LLC, the parent company of Tomahawk Professional Wrestling. A portion of the show’s proceeds will help support the Lufkin Host Lions Club and The Joseph House of Lufkin.
Fans will see both national and regional talent in Tomahawk’s first cage match.
Niles Plonk returns to defend the Tomahawk championship belt and his title as two-time reigning champion in a four-way between WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, local wrestling legend Sid Sexy, former one-time Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, and current Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone.
Other performers scheduled to appear include Mitch, half of the former WWE Tag Team champions from the Spirit Squad, local fan favorite Estrella Galactica and international up-and-coming wrestling star Nobe Bryant. Malia Hosaka, the former National Wrestling Alliance World Women’s Champion, will take on heavy metal vocalist, model and decorated wrestling champion Viva Van in a women’s matchup.
Lockdown: Steel Cage Match is a family-friendly event targeting audience participants of all ages. Wrestlers are vetted and asked to refrain from excess violence, gore, and the use of any inappropriate language to ensure young audience members enjoy a positive and memorable experience.
On-site concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.
Alcoholic beverages will not be sold. Security will be prominently present throughout the event.
General admission presale tickets are available through a link on Tomahawk’s Facebook page and at Cook Tire in Lufkin, with tickets available at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center’s box office on the day of the event.
