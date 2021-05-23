Diboll Correctional Center is starting a new service project to fight hunger in the community by holding a canned food drive and planting a garden for the local food bank and the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center.
This is one of four service projects the Diboll Correctional Center will participate in 2021 to celebrate Management & Training Corporation’s 40th anniversary.
MTC operates the Diboll Correctional Center for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The company was founded in 1981 with a mission to help at-risk, underserved men and women change their lives through education and training.
“What a great cause to help feed people who may be struggling in our community,” warden David Driskell said. “The pandemic has only made things worse for some families. It’s estimated that more than 50 million people, including 17 million children, may experience food insecurity in the U.S. We want to do our part to help anyone in our area who may be struggling to put food on their table.”
The first service project was to improve literacy. The Diboll Correctional Center and partners collected 1,445 books that were delivered to the Katherine Sage Temple Daycare and the Diboll Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. This quarter, the focus is on the battle against hunger.
MTC was founded on the principles of helping others change their lives through education and training — and ensuring people have the basic necessity of food is crucial to that mission, Driskell said.
Anyone wanting to help can call the Diboll Correctional Center at 829-2295.
