Motorists can expect crews working nightly in coming weeks on a major construction project in Lufkin and an entrance ramp near the construction site to be closed.
Contractors are scheduled to lay concrete paving nightly for several weeks at the state Loop 287 and Moffett Drive expansion project. In addition, the entrance ramp from state Highway 103 to Loop 287 will be closed intermittently as the construction continues.
Crews also will be setting a sign bridge across Loop 287 in the construction project in coming weeks that will require rolling lane closures as the sign bridge is put in place.
“This construction is going well, and the scheduled work will move it forward as we see the expansion project really taking shape,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We want motorists to be aware of concrete trucks entering and exiting the job site from Atkinson Drive and stay alert for workers and equipment.”
As lane closures are put into place, motorists are urged to prepare for delays or take alternate routes. Law enforcement will be on site to bring traffic to a rolling stop during the sign bridge installation. Obey all traffic control through this project as work progresses.
Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. is serving as contractor for the $19.3 million construction project that was designed and is being constructed to meet interstate standards.
The project includes reconstructing main lanes and constructing two northbound and southbound frontage roads from the U.S. Highway 59 and state Loop 287 overpass at A&NR Railroad and continuing from Moffett Road to state Highway 103 east/Atkinson Drive.
Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023, weather permitting.
