Every year, Huntington citizens welcome East Texas veterans with multiple events. This year’s city event is on tap yet again.
The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Nov. 7 with line-up at 9 a.m. and the parade beginning at 10 a.m.
“Everyone is encouraged to attend or to participate with a float,” organizer Marilyn Davis said. “(The pandemic) is just a ‘bump’ in the road, and we still need to honor our veterans regardless of all the negative things happening in the world. Proud to still be a free country. Proud to live in the USA.”
Huntington City Manager Bill Stewart said the parade gives residents of both Huntington and Angelina County the opportunity to show honor and respect for those who have served, as well as those who currently serve, in the armed forces of the U.S.
“It also allows us to express our appreciation to the veterans for their service, and for the sacrifices they made as they left home and family to protect our country and the freedoms we have been afforded,” Stewart said. “Too, it is a chance for us to say to the families of service personnel that we appreciate the sacrifices they made and the roles they played in supporting their loved ones who left to serve and provide for the safety and protection of our nation.”
Veterans are asked to bring a sign signifying they are a veteran so those who attend can wave and show appreciation.
“You, the veteran, are important to us, and you are the reason we have the parade, and we want to say thank you,” Davis said.
There will not, however, be a program after the parade to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, Davis said. Stewart said they have been slow to plan, organize and make public any information on the parade so they could be certain to follow the most recent executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott and any restrictions issue by the county judge.
That has impacted many individuals’ and organizations’ willingness to devote much time to planning and preparing for participation.
“We want to emphasize to all participants and spectators the importance of following the executive orders, recommendations and suggestions issued by the state and federal governments, which include wearing face masks and maintaining a social distance of six feet from people who are not members of their immediate families,” Stewart said.
“The city of Huntington is extremely proud to continue to be the host city for the Veterans’ Day parade for our county. Regardless of the current pandemic, we look forward to great participation by the public as we honor our service personnel and remember what they have done for us.”
Davis said anyone is welcome to call her and leave their email address to receive an entry form, or the form can be picked up at Little Boots in Huntington or Papa’s Pitt and More in Huntington.
However, no one will be refused to participate, even if they just show up that morning, decorated and ready to support the veterans, she said.
With the Nacogdoches Veterans Day parade canceled this year, Davis extended the invitation to all veterans or individuals from Nacogdoches County, as well.
For more information, contact Davis at 414-1733 or davismarilyn1959@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.