Women’s suffrage came as a result of long hours of work put in by women of all races spanning decades. In Lufkin, women have chosen to take their right to the next step in acquiring elected, leadership roles.
In celebration of the first, big steps toward equality, those leaders discussed what suffrage means to them and how they’ve utilized it to create the world they would like to see.
Q. In your words, could you discuss the importance of a woman’s right to vote?
Ward 1 councilwoman Guessippina Bonner:
“In the words of Abigail Adams, ‘Don’t forget the Ladies.’ Women are workers, financial backbones of many families, and we are smart. My mom actually told me once, ‘I sent you to school to find a husband, and you brought back a whole page of degrees.’ Well, she did not tell me that. I thought I was sent to school to be an academic success. Women can think. In many ways, the female mind has the ability to calm the waters in many heated discussions. We bring to the table a different point of view about all topics, not just cooking (which I do not do). If I have the ability to make intelligent decisions, ability to acquire wealth and manage people, why shouldn’t I be able to vote? Why shouldn’t I be able to choose the people that make decisions that impact my life? The founding members of the sorority to which I belong participated in the Women’s Suffrage march in Washington, D.C., even though they were put at the back of the line because they were Black. The achievement of the women’s right to vote was as paramount as any of the other amendments to our Constitution.”
Ward 3 councilwoman and Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres:
“The right to vote is a right that should be given to everyone. The fact that women and African Americans had to fight for the right to vote shows that in many ways our country was slow to adopt the true meaning, rights and basic tenets of our democratic society.”
Ward 6 councilwoman Sarah Murray:
“Quite candidly, when women were given the right to vote, we were given the right to vote for men. Amendment 19 did not make us equal. Because of gross racism and inequality, women of color, African Americans, Indian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian Americans were not officially allowed to vote until nearly 50 years later by the Voting Right Act, on Aug. 6, 1964, when all women were all officially allowed to vote.”
Lufkin ISD board member Allyson Langston:
“I am grateful for the women who came before me that fought valiantly for women’s right to vote. I vividly remember sitting in the movie theater watching ‘Mary Poppins’ and being fascinated by Mrs. Banks, although I didn’t really understand why she was marching around and what she was so passionate about. My mom explained that women hadn’t always been allowed to vote and that strong women before us worked hard to give us that right. I was surprised, as I had been going to the polls with my mom my entire life. Growing up in a Chicago suburb, one of my favorite electives in high school was ‘the History of Chicago.’ We spent a great deal of time in that course studying Jane Addams and the suffragist movement. All this to say, I learned early and developed an appreciation for the women before my time who fought for my right to vote. It is crucial for every citizen, both men and women, to vote whenever they have an opportunity. I am thankful for parents who took me with them when they went to the polls. They instilled in me that voting was a gift and a privilege not everyone in the world was given and that it was my responsibility as an American to vote.”
Lufkin ISD board member Kristi Gay:
“Even though the constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote was introduced in 1878, it took another 42 years of work by many strong, determined women before the amendment was passed. I am grateful to those women and to the many men who used their voting positions to advance this cause. Each American citizen has different life experiences and a different perspective. When every citizen has the right to vote, our collective viewpoints guide the direction of our country. It is important that we are each represented no matter how we are grouped or defined.”
Lufkin ISD board member Andra Self:
“It is important for women to vote. Women are important. We have a voice, we take care of our families, we take care of our cities, we really try to make life great for the people we take care of. Most of the women in the area know the women in the neighborhood, and they talk and can give each other advice and recommendations. Women inspire women. To me, that’s one of the best things. When women talk to women, they get to know each other, and they can help one another.”
Q. How does it feel to be a woman in an elected position serving your community?
Bonner: “This is a strange question. Actually I feel just like I felt before being elected. My grandmother would say from time to time, ‘I look up to no man, I look down to no man, I look them all straight in the eye.’ I actually enjoy what I do. I enjoy helping my neighbor get the tree cut that is on city property, but if a strong wind blows, it would fall on her house. I enjoy helping people move into positions of influence on city boards. As my mother would tell me, ‘Your mouth is no refrigerator, you can’t keep anything.’ If there are moves within the city government that will impact Ward 1, the Ward I represent, I will let the people in the community know. I am no peacock.”
Torres: “Any elected official should be honored to be able to serve others. Any elected official should strive to remember that you represent everyone. You have to be in the office to serve and not to better your own position. You are there to represent the entire community. When you stray from that thought, one can question your motives.”
Murray: “I feel completely responsible when people need me, and I won’t give up until we get it done. Women are still so far behind in so many areas of our daily life. We have never had a woman mayor, and that is what some wonderful lady out there will become. To the next hundred years, equality everywhere, salaries the same for men and women, women heading the big tech companies and a bright new hope for tomorrow. I think if I had to do this over, I would be out knocking on every door, and meeting all of the good folks today. I will miss you.”
Langston: “I thoroughly enjoy being a member of the school board. We are very fortunate to have a gender-balanced board of three women and four men, and we all genuinely like and respect one another. I hope that my role as a parent in the district coupled with my background in education and passion for our children and our community makes me an effective board member, and I feel that my perspective and insight is valued.”
Gay: “I am proud to serve in an elected position, and proud to use my education and work experience, as well as my perspective as a mom, for the benefit of our school district. Of the seven school board members, three are women, so it does not feel different within our group. Our school board works hard to speak out, and even disagree when needed, but also to listen and focus on finding the best solutions for our staff and students.”
Self: “As women, we have a right to participate in elected positions because we have a voice. It’s an honor to be a woman in an elected position. I enjoy it because you get a chance to talk to many people. I really do believe we’ve got to get our kids well-educated and understanding where they are. You have to be conscious of what you’re seeing in the community. I feel like where we are right now, we have women helping women, and I think that’s really, really great. Not only that, they’re helping students in school, because we have a lot of teachers who have retired and are taking time out to help kids. I belong to an organization called Top Ladies of Distinction, which is a group of teenage girls who we mentor so they can get on the right path. I’m proud of the women in Lufkin and the many things they do.”
Q. What inspired you to seek an elected position?
Bonner: “Seeking an elected office is part of my DNA, the desire to serve. I had moved back home after being gone 20 years. To seek elected office was not part of my program at that time. I came back home to take care of my mother, who was nearing 100 years old. During the time I was away I acquired political skills. I had tried to offer those skills to others in many ways. So, finally I said, ‘If not me, who?’ Service is what inspired me. More specifically, helping my neighbors get their fair share of their tax dollars from the city.”
Torres: “When I first joined the city council, I was appointed to fulfill the term of Betty Jones, who had moved out of our ward and could no longer serve on the council. I think great care was given to replace the only woman on the council with another woman at the time. That was in 1999. I view serving on the council as my public service. Many women seek to volunteer in their community for the betterment of all. This is my community service and break from what I do on a daily basis. Serving on the council helps me to expand my viewpoint beyond my little corner of the world and community.”
Murray: “I sought the Ward 6 spot because I was sitting by watching my historic neighborhood be trashed. While ranting on Facebook for months, a friend asked me why I didn’t join the race. And then I knew. Three very respectful men had already filed. I realized why I couldn’t get things done, I had no idea who my city council member was, so why not. I knew when I filed and went to every residence and talked with all of the people (pretty sure some didn’t speak English) that I was going to make it. I won the first round, went into a run-off and won. I know just about every constituent in Lufkin, really. I won and was available every day, all day long, every hour for my people. I love those people so. I made so many wonderful friends. I am very productive of my people and officially challenge the new councilman to keep up the hard work.”
Langston: “Honestly, the timing was right for me to seek a seat on school board seven years ago. I was transitioning from active to sustainer status in the Junior League of Lufkin and was looking for the next way to give back to our community. There was an open seat on the school board and I was approached and asked if I would be interested in serving. I felt that my background as a teacher and current job as a mother to three children would bring a unique and valuable perspective to the board table.”
Gay: “Initially, I was appointed to serve out an unexpired term on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees. Running for election the next year was uncomfortable for me, but I did it so that I could continue to serve the staff and students in our community. My mom was a career educator, and my three children received an excellent education at Lufkin ISD from kindergarten through high school graduation. I believe a quality public school education is an equalizer and provides opportunities in our country. Every student deserves the best opportunity for future success.”
Self: “I wanted to participate and to have a voice. I was always interested in politics. It’s important, and it’s more than just one group. It’s you sharing how you feel and how you think, what your community looks like, what your community does for the citizens in your community. Many times, you’ll hear more women talking about those types of things. You’ll see granddaughters taking grandmothers to the hospital. It’s about being a good steward in your community, as well as your home. I’m glad that we live in a city where everybody has a chance to be able to say what they need to say and work together so that our city can stay strong.”
