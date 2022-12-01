Gift

With the deadline closing in, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is growing concerned that not every family they are serving will be adopted for Christmas.

The center started this program to help survivors of domestic abuse on their path toward building a new life. Survivors often struggle with the guilt of leaving and the holidays can exacerbate this issue, communications director Melissa Wheeler and marketing and communications coordinator Angela Turner.

