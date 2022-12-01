With the deadline closing in, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas is growing concerned that not every family they are serving will be adopted for Christmas.
The center started this program to help survivors of domestic abuse on their path toward building a new life. Survivors often struggle with the guilt of leaving and the holidays can exacerbate this issue, communications director Melissa Wheeler and marketing and communications coordinator Angela Turner.
As of Wednesday evening there were 42 of the 86 original families available for adoption through the nonprofit’s program, they said. This includes 90 children, they said.
“We had all of our families adopted last year,” Turner said. “We had 91 families and got them all adopted. We went through all of the traditional channels, press releases and social media.”
But it has not encouraged the same response the center has seen in years past, she said.
The holiday season is a stressful time for most families, but for survivors it is compounded by the stresses of leaving a harmful situation, Wheeler said. And they are already facing significant barriers.
“If you think about it, a survivor fleeing abuse leaves her home with the clothes on her back,” she said. “She could be experiencing financial abuse and is unable to afford to buy presents or food.”
And while there are greater needs for survivors, a gift can help over the holidays, both women said. The agency wants to empower women to meet their own daily needs, but it also believes they need to see the support of the community and know people believe in them.
“So they have that reassurance that there is help, and hope and peace out in our communities and that they can sustain it,” Wheeler said.
While the Christmas wish lists the survivors prepare may include toys or something fun for the kids, they’re often filled with requests for basic necessities to build a new life: pots, pans, socks and underwear, Turner said. And with each gift, the center asks that people drop off wrapping supplies so the parents can wrap the gifts to their kids.
It hasn’t just been individual families who have adopted the families receiving help from the center; churches and local businesses have stepped up to take on some of the load, Turner said.
“A lot of times church groups and businesses will ask for a large family and we do get those large families of five or six and they will adopt those large families,” she said. “And we do have some businesses that will, every year, adopt multiple families.”
And support doesn’t start and end with adopting a family, Wheeler said. For those who don’t have the time to go shopping or who would struggle with that kind of help can also donate money or gift cards. Crisis center employees can take donations and begin working on wish lists as well, she said.
Crisis center employees hope to see more of this type of initiative in this county and the nine surrounding counties the agency serves. The survivors are not just from Angelina County, but across the region and sometimes even from out of state, Wheeler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.