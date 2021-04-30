This feeling I’m having really kicked in a few weeks ago.
While covering a local softball game, I heard someone call my name. A young lady came up to give me a hug since we hadn’t seen each other in quite a while. Tina was a student of mine way back in her high school days, so it had been at least 16 years since I’d seen her. I covered her when she played high school softball.
Then she asked me to shoot pics of a current player.
Her daughter.
Sure, I’ll shoot pics for ... Wait. What? Your daughter?
Holy crap. How old am I?
When one of my former “babies” LaShunda found me at a recent game, I thought she looked exactly the same as she did when she was in my ninth-grade class. Then, she introduced me to her two beautiful kids — and one of ’em is taller than I am.
No, no and nope. What’s happening here?
Got another shot of the same feeling just a week or so ago. A lady with whom I’d taught freshman English years ago posted a photo of her senior as she lamented how fast time had flown by for her young man. It took me a couple of minutes staring at the photo she posted of him for it to hit me: I’d shot pics of Zion at his kindergarten graduation. I found one of the pics of the (then) little dude strutting across the stage and sent it to my friend Brandi, his mom.
I think Brandi and I both needed a shot of something strong on that one.
On Wednesday, I ran into my longtime friend Rhonda at another softball game. Rhonda and I go way back — but I didn’t realize just how far back until she told me she was there at the game to watch her granddaughter.
Granddaughter? Dang, Rhonda. Aren’t you still 29 years old? Does your granddaughter have any idea how cool you — we — were back in the day?
I saw two longtime umpires retire this week. I still remember the first game I ever saw Rusty behind the plate. When an overly obnoxious fan wouldn’t shut up, Rusty asked him if his yard needed mowing before telling him to leave the park and go home to his mower. Classic.
Hang on. “Classic” is another word for old, right?
This year will mark my 20th year as a Lufkin resident. It’s by far the longest I’ve ever lived in one place after getting shuffled around with the military for most of the previous 20 years.
Honestly, I never realized what a blessing it is to stay parked in the same spot for so long. I’ve been here long enough to form more friendships than I’ve ever had, and I’ve been fortunate enough to spend time in all our surrounding communities, whether it’s visiting with schools or covering games. Wherever I go, I know someone there, and I’ve never experienced any feeling like it. It’s almost as if I belong here.
“Familiarity breeds content.” That’s what the original quote should have said.
Even better, I’ve gotten to witness “kids” I knew as children growing into adults and starting their own families. I’m seeing some of those little peanut-heads I’ve known since their birth graduating high school and/or college, I’m seeing their wedding pics and birth announcements — all very awesome stuff, and especially awesome to know I’ve been here long enough to see it all unfold.
I’ve gotten to experience the feeling of “home.” It’s a hard feeling to beat.
But such a feeling also comes with a slight curse. Seriously. If they’re getting older, then doesn’t that mean I am, too?
Nah. That can’t be right. I’m still too childish and immature to be this old.
Time doesn’t lie, though, as much as we wish we could cajole it into giving us a break. Knowing I’m now chasing kids of kids I chased years ago is a true mind blower.
Like any parent, I still see those young adults as they were when I first got to know them. When Judy brought her granddaughter to a game this week, I looked at the beautiful little girl and saw her daddy Cade — another one of my former students.
Whooo, boy. Cade’s a dad? I’ma need a minute here. Oh, yeah, and the little girl’s mom Ashley is someone I covered when she was a high school cross-country runner.
Later, to rub some salt into my old-people wounds, one of those “kids” told me she couldn’t wait for me to shoot pics of her grandkid.
Dang, chick. You’ve got more faith in my longevity than I do. But hey, if I’m still around, I guess I’ll shuffle my ancient booty out to wherever the newest kids happen to be. The kids of the kids of the kids I know.
Whew. My already-feeble brain just exploded.
When you’re around long enough to remember seeing a kid’s birth announcement, and there’s a quick flash before you’re seeing the same kid’s graduation or wedding announcements, two things come to mind.
One, you’ve been lucky enough to have lived in one place long enough to see such a beautiful thing.
And two — gulp — you’re really, really getting old.
Yes, living in once place for so long is indeed a blessing and a curse.
