Live music returns to the stage at the Temple Theater on Nov. 14 when the Nashville-raised and New York-trained Annie Moses Band will deliver a spellbinding musical odyssey.
Tickets are on sale now for the 7:30 p.m. show, and can be purchased at AngelinaArts.org. Tickets range $30-$40.
Angelina Arts is committed to present live performing arts in a safe environment. All current state mandates for social distance seating and policies set forth by Angelina College are being followed. Masks are required while entering the building, during the performance and while exiting the building.
This is a social distancing seated event. If patrons are purchasing more than two tickets and want to sit together, they must call the box office at 633-5454.
From the roots of the Grand Ole Opry to the wings of Carnegie Hall, the Annie Moses Band has been taking music to new heights for more than a decade.
As the “first family of American music,” this sibling band applies its classically honed, all-American talent to a cornucopia of iconic melodies through innovative arrangements and masterful original songwriting.
The Annie Moses Band has recorded more than a dozen albums, produced Emmy-nominated PBS specials, traveled to Europe and Asia, and performed on stages as diverse as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.