I don’t know about you, but my feeble mind officially is blown.
Have you seen the images NASA released from the James Webb Telescope? Holy moly. Breathtaking, to say the least. Majestic. Awe-inspiring.
And certainly humbling.
First of all, there’s the overall clarity of the images. Next — the mind-blowing part to me — is learning that some of the brightest subjects aren’t just random stars. They’re complete galaxies. Considering our own planet is just a tiny particle in the Milky Way Galaxy, and how astronomers for years thought ours was the only galaxy in the universe, it sure highlights just how small our little floating rock really is.
One of the newer portraits shows five — count ’em, five — new galaxies, each possibly larger than our own. One comparison I’ve read stated the Earth isn’t even a grain of sand in the overall scope of the universe.
Get that? We’re no bigger than a piece of dirt.
Zoom in more on our humble planetary abode, and realize there are nearly eight billion human beings existing on this not-even-a-grain-of-sand, and it really makes me wonder how in the big danged universe any human can think he or she is so special.
Naturally, with all those galaxies flying around us, astronomers are going to get even more excited about the possibility of other life forms. I’ve heard for years about the “search for intelligent life,” and the science fiction genre has created some wondrous scenarios and characters for anyone wondering how such life forms would look or act. We have at our disposal countless books and movies offering everything from alien invaders/predators/terminators who want to kill us all to little lizard-giraffe aliens like E.T. who just want us to “be good.”
Unfortunately, we earthlings appear to be the only galaxy residents looking for external signs of intelligent life. Seems those other galaxies have observed us and decided we weren’t worth the time. As the meme says, if they do fly by our planet, they probably lock their doors. They’re not about to stop, not even for a quick run into Buc-ee’s.
Who can blame ’em? If I have a choice of visiting a big rock filled with human conflict or just having a stay-cation on a gaseous piece of possibly-about-to-explode galactic real estate, I’m taking my chances on the lesser-populated destination. I’d rather hang out with a bunch of Ewoks than to deal with some of the messes we see down here every day. Heck, throw me on whatever planet with Jabba the Hutt. At least I can outrun his big, criminal booty.
Sadly, we’re all stuck right here for now. Even the million-billionaires with the money to build rockets and shoot themselves into space had to come back to our grain of sand. They didn’t have the gas money to even make it to our moon, meaning my meager budget is gonna keep me right here.
I’m fine where I am. Really. But the more I learn about just how much exists outside our little earthly realm, the less patience I have with humans with massive egos. I don’t care who they are — celebrity, professional athlete, world leader, whatever — they’re still no bigger a grain of sand than the rest of us regular folks. When they’re gone, nobody in those other five galaxies is even going to notice.
Astronomers estimate the age of our own galaxy at nearly 14 billion years old. The average life span for a human is 72.6 years. No matter how long we live, or what we do while we’re living, we’re not even a blip on the cosmic radar.
So tell me again, how can any one person think he or she is so danged important? How can any human can think of himself or herself as the center of the universe? Sheesh. Call ’em “stars” and they actually believe it.
Those poor things. They just don’t get it. Maybe they need a long look through a telescope.
Personally, I think I’ll focus on my own little piece of this grain of sand and the people who understand our overall insignificance in the great grand scheme of things. Let the self-proclaimed “universe centers” delude themselves into fantasies of relevance while the rest of us go about our happy ways.
Actually, I’m cool with being less than a speck of dust. I kind of like knowing my place in space.
