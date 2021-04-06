Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, was taken into custody on a murder warrant by U.S. Marshals in Collin County just after noon Monday.
Dunn was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin. Frost died of a gunshot wound to the chest at Green Meadows Apartments on March 28.
A press release from Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director, states the gunshot wound occurred when Dunn attempted to rob Frost's apartment.
"We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in Dunn’s apprehension as well as local authorities in Collin County," Pebsworth wrote. "While we know that nothing will truly bring Mr. Frost’s family comfort, we hope they find some closure in knowing Dunn is in custody."
The arrest comes after a days-long manhunt for Dunn conducted by Lufkin police as the investigation into Frost's death continued.
The call about a shooting came in to 911 around 2:30 a.m. on March 28. Officers arrived at the complex to find Frost dead following a disturbance inside Apartment 13A, according to Pebsworth.
Officers began looking for a suspect described as a Black male wearing a gray hoodie. Later, the department asked for the public's help in finding Dunn.
Dunn will be brought back to Angelina County in the coming days, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.