A fire investigator is looking into a blaze that destroyed a vacant home in the 100 block of Conn Avenue late Wednesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.

The Lufkin Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 10:53 p.m. The first unit arrived at 10:59 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the structure, Pebsworth said.

Fire crews began fire extinguishment and exposure protection, and the fire was called under control at midnight.

Four engines, one chief and two support staff responded with a total of 19 personnel.

