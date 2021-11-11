featured Late-Wednesday fire destroys vacant home on Conn Avenue By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Stacy Faison Author email Nov 11, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A fire that broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday destroyed this vacant home in the 100 block of Conn Avenue, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. Lufkin Fire Department photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire investigator is looking into a blaze that destroyed a vacant home in the 100 block of Conn Avenue late Wednesday, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.The Lufkin Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 10:53 p.m. The first unit arrived at 10:59 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the structure, Pebsworth said.Fire crews began fire extinguishment and exposure protection, and the fire was called under control at midnight.Four engines, one chief and two support staff responded with a total of 19 personnel. Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stacy Faison Author email Follow Stacy Faison Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festivalPolice apprehend two involved in shooting at Pinewood Park ApartmentsPedestrian flown to Tyler hospital after being struck by car on Highway 59Grand jury indicts Diboll man in August slayingSTALLARD: Hoping my little brother’s weirdness catches on with othersAbbott appoints 3 to ANRA BoardCounty deliberates the role of county commissionersTwo men accused in February shooting also among those indictedMan sentenced to 40 years for drug crimesLufkin police make two additional arrests related to Monday's Pinewood Park shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
