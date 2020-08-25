The National Weather Service Forecast Office issued a hurricane watch for Angelina County at 12:10 p.m. today.
The office in Shreveport, Louisiana, anticipates Hurricane Laura will begin to affect the area as early as Wednesday night and through most of Thursday. The counties on Angelina County's southern border are already under a hurricane warning, which means hurricane-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours.
“A hurricane qatch means hurricane-force winds are possible within the next 48 hours,” the NWS website states.
Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner believes the area could get hit with winds of at least 75 mph, if not higher. Laura is a category 1 hurricane at the moment — meaning it will have between 75 and 95 mph winds — but it has the potential to worsen, he said.
“If you’re in a trailer, I would probably be thinking about finding somewhere else to go,” Conner said. “But it’s still two days out, but I would think tomorrow will tell the tale of how bad it’s really going to be.”
More than likely, the county will not be encouraged to evacuate, he said. He expects this storm to look a lot like Hurricane Rita, which made landfall on Sept. 24, 2005. The Category 3 hurricane sustained winds near 115 mph and was one of the strongest to affect the area since 1957, The Lufkin Daily News reported in 2015.
The county has no plans to open evacuation hubs for evacuees from Houston, but most of Lufkin’s hotels are filled up, he said.
If residents are in need of shelter, the city or county may look at opening the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, but as of right now no plans to do so are in the works, Conner said.
