“On the 50th day of Christmas, my true love gave ... ”
Wait. Hang on. That’s not how the song goes. Trust me. I’ve heard it way too many times, and no matter which version is playing, it starts with “12.” Not 50.
Not once in all my years have I heard any recording artist perform a song regaling nearly two whole months of one holiday. Maybe it’s just because none of those stars have thought to do it. Lord knows if there’s a way for them to get their extra Christmas money, they’ll do so by launching another version of another version of another version of a classic.
And some store’s gonna start playing it 50 days before Christmas. I walked into a local vendor the day before Halloween, and danged if I didn’t see Christmas decorations lined up while Mariah Carey was swearing all she wanted for Christmas was me.
Somehow, I don’t quite believe her. Not when she’s singing over all the stuff somebody’s trying to get me to buy.
“On the 35th day of Christmas, my true love ... ”
Stop it. Just stop. Ran out the day before Thanksgiving to pick up some stuff for my wife, and danged if there weren’t Christmas lights strung up all over the place. The radio in my truck was blasting something claiming, “That’s what Christmas means to me, my love …”
What does Christmas mean, buddy? Jumping on Santa’s sleigh a full month early?
And when does the biggest shopping day of the year occur? Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving. Yes, let’s all run out and pressure ourselves into buying as much stuff as our bank accounts will allow. ’Cause all I want for Christmas is ... more stuff.
Why the rush?
I get how some people love feeling the Christmas spirit as soon as they possibly can. Occasionally, I’ll pass a house in May and see it’s still got lights hanging off it. Some might think the occupants just didn’t feel like taking everything down, but maybe those folks just like having the spirit around ’em all year long. Good for them.
Not everyone feels the same. This time of year creates its own malady in the form of holiday depression. Physicians link the causes of those low feelings to such factors as “financial stress, unrealistic expectations, stress” — and yes, “over-commercialization.”
And for those who have lost loved ones this year, those empty spaces under the tree and at the dining table aren’t exactly recipes for the holly jollies.
I’ve been known to act just plain Grinch-like during past holidays. It really depended on my situation at the time. Spending some of those days alone, or spending those days during hard times, had me wanting to smash any radio singing about feeling all cheery and stuff. Other times, I couldn’t shut down the feelings of loss enough to enjoy what was right in front of me.
That’s why they call it a “season.” It can change at any time, and we can’t help feel the way we do. We just hang around until we start feeling better.
When those “Blue” Christmases arrive, about the last thing anyone needs is somebody else trying to jump-start the holidays. The speed demons can rush things all they want. Let the rest of us take it all in at our own pace. When I want to take a scenic drive, I don’t floor the gas pedal. I want to move at a leisurely enough pace so I don’t miss out on something good.
I’ll do the same with these holidays. I don’t have everything marked off my to-do lists, and there’s a chance there’s more than one “don’t do” on there. If they happen, great. If they don’t, what are people gonna do? Snitch me out to the Elf on a Shelf? I’ll throw his tattling self right in the fireplace.
We’ll get in the right spirit when we’re ready, and not a minute before. I can already feel myself moving in the right direction. Got some little ones with us this week, and our tree is up, along with a few other decorations. Little Ella, all 1-year-old of her, has a routine she’s established involving the big, hairy old man in the room (me). She points at decorations, I pick her up and carry her to each one, and she coos over them one at a time. She’s not in a rush to play with the Nutcrackers’ furry beards. She takes her time touching each ornament on the tree. Her big sister Laine breaks out into impromptu verses of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” She’s not forced to do it. She just sings it when she feels like it.
Ain’t nobody rushing these kids, so they’re danged sure not gonna rush me.
As the Big Day approaches, keep in mind we’re all going to handle it in our own ways. While some are already full-speed into the season, others may not quite be there yet. For those, having it all crammed down collective throats is like a mass force-feeding. It doesn’t fill one with anything other than an urge to throw up.
If you haven’t been celebrating the 50 or 35 Days of Christmas, don’t be hard on yourself. The spirit will get here when it gets here. If it doesn’t, you have no obligation to explain anything to anyone. They’re not the ones walking in your elf shoes.
Christmas is gonna get here at warp speed. There’s nothing wrong with tapping the brakes a little on those incoming sleighs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.