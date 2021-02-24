ARLINGTON — The SFA Lumberjacks had a remarkable night under the lights at Globe Life Field as they opened the season with a 9-5 win over the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners.
It was the first time the Lumberjacks' first win against a ranked opponent since they defeated No. 4 TCU 6-2 in 2017.
Senior Joseph Sgambelluri started the game and allowed three runs while fanning three in 3 2/3 innings. Benny Emmons III struck out three and gave up a run in two innings, and Chandler Poell allowed one run with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
The Lumberjacks scored first with Chaney Dodge connecting on a double in the top of the third, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Bryan Burgos to move Dodge to third. Cameron Crawford singled to bring Dodge home for a 1-0 lead.
SFA held the Sooners scoreless in the first three innings, and the Lumberjacks didn't let up. Jordan Monacy opened the fourth with a home run to right, and Clayton Loranger blasted a homer to center to bring the ’Jacks' lead to 3-0.
In the bottom of the inning, an overthrown ball from Sgambelluri brought home Oklahoma's Mitchell, and a three-run home run from Crooks gave OU a 4-3 lead.
OU's McKenna hit another dinger to give OU a 5-3 lead in the fifth, but the Lumberjacks responded.
Monacy's worked a walk, and pinch hitter Jake Zarrello reached on an OU error.
Loranger singled, and a Sean Moore walk brought in Monacy. Pinch hitter Will Cerny's walk scored Zarrello, and Bryan Burgosscored plated Loranger when he was hit by a pitch, giving SFA the lead back at 6-5.
After an OU pitching change, Cameron delivered a sacrifice fly, and Dodge scored on a wild pitch.
UP NEXT FOR SFA: The Lumberjacks will travel back to Arlington for a three-game series with UT Arlington starting Friday. Friday's game is set for 6:30 p.m., with Saturday's matchup getting underway at 2 p.m. and Sunday's contest set for 1 p.m.
