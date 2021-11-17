First of all, it was just as I had predicted about this coach and his program before the year ever started — only it turned out even worse. The coach was saying the kids need to learn how to win; I thought that was coach’s job to teach this, not complaining or using excuses as he continually does about how healthy his team is. Every team in the state has health issues at some point.
A good coach instills in his team how to win and what it takes to win, but coach Todd Quick continues to show he doesn’t have the slightest ability of what it takes to develop a program of success. You stated that a 6-5 record last year wasn’t acceptable for Lufkin’s standard, so you come out and give Lufkin a 4-6 record this year? Not making the playoffs for the first time in 24 years. You’ve broken that record and you finished at the bottom of your district.
You (coach Quick) have taken away one of Lufkin’s most precious pastimes: its prideful backing of our beloved Panthers. A team and program we were once proud of and not ashamed of talking about. You’ve gone from bad to the worst. So don’t try and sell us on next year, with seniors, experience, etc. As long as he’s here, Lufkin won’t win.
I’ve never seen football morale in the community this low, where most hate to go see the football team. It’s gotten that bad, and until the school board makes a change, we will continue to get what we just got this past year. Support is one thing, but a downright sorry program, in steady decline, is what we continue to see.
Look at the turnout, home and away— completely demoralized. The criticism of you and the program is very much justified. I wish your wins were comparable to your paycheck. You can stop trying to sell us on something you can’t deliver. What you have delivered is futility and a destruction of the respect and dignity of Lufkin football because you’re not gonna look at yourself and staff as the reason for Lufkin’s decline. As I’ve stated before, it’s you and not kids at this point.
Again, you’re a very good coach of excuses — whatever you can come up with one. My personal solution is for you to get out of the way, for the school board to perform a statewide search for a proven winner just like any other job, and for the athletic department to better develop a program of stability, character and pride — not only in kids but also in community — so we can hold our heads up and be Lufkin proud as we once were.
If the school board continues to shut and not open its eyes to what they see, then Lufkin, get ready for another disappointing year just like you just witnessed. Because it’s not going away and it’s not going to change. I was right on my prediction before the year started. And if this coach is still here, I will be right on my next one: another year of failure for him and his coaching staff. Period.
I’ve always thought every job there was based on production and quality of its system. We have neither in this program. I’ve stated facts before about this coach, not things I do not know. Google his coaching history and let the facts speak for themselves in the last 10 years since he’s taken over.
Look at this coach’s job and his failure as you would a child in the classroom who’s failing — get him out of the way so he can get help elsewhere and not keep (Lufkin) falling continually behind (in its football program). Someone has to have the guts to step up and say, ‘‘We can do better than this. We deserve better than this.’’ We owe it to the community who has always been there for this program.
Your last game of the season was a 38-7 loss to Waller, and there were no editorial comments from you about the game or your excuse for the loss in the newspaper. It was as though the game was never played. What happened to the Q&A section from the coach after this game? It’s been done after every game of the year.
The excuses have run dry. That’s my take on it — the embarrassment of it.
