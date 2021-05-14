It’s always been said there’s no place like home, and for Urica Powell, home has never felt so good. Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County is putting the finishing touches on Powell’s home, the organization’s latest construction project for area residents in need.
Georgia-Pacific is proud to be one of the contributing partners to help make Powell’s home a reality. The local building products company recently donated funds to help construct the home.
“For almost 90 years, Georgia-Pacific has been an integral part of the communities we call home,” said Yana Ogletree, Georgia-Pacific public and government affairs manager. “We realize the importance of creating value for our community and supporting organizations like Habitat that make us stronger together.”
The home was built in about six months, thanks to area volunteers who invested countless hours into making the home a reality, according to Susan Robertson, Habitat for Humanity executive director.
Powell worked alongside the volunteers and contributed more than 400 hours of sweat equity.
“It’s important that our partner families participate in every step of the process,’’ Robertson said. ‘‘Whether it is painting, installing tile and floors, floating wallboard or participating in financial and maintenance classes for first-time homeowners, our partner families are truly involved from the beginning to the end and beyond.’’
Powell is preparing to move into her new 1,260-square-foot home, which is complete with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, walk-in closets and granite countertops.
But Powell isn’t the only one excited about the move. Her daughter will have her own bedroom for the first time. And with the open-living concept and oversized doorways, Powell’s elderly mother will join her and her daughter in the new home.
Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County has built homes for more than 20 low-income families. The organization constructs new homes for families in need and provides mortgage servicing where Habitat finances and manages each partner family’s mortgage, taxes and home insurance.
“Through the Habitat program, families receive a home that is safe and affordable, with no closing costs or down payment, low or no interest, and pay off the loan over a 20-year period through affordable monthly payments,” Robertson said.
