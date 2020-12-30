The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has expanded a Flash Flood Watch this evening through midnight Friday to include Angelina and Nacogdoches counties.
Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible, and flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall also may cause some creeks, streams and rivers to flood.
The NWS urges citizens to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Tonight’s forecast calls for mild temperatures in the mid-50s with rain, sometimes heavy, and a thunderstorm. Wind gusts of 12 mph are possible.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures, with a high around 59 and a low around 41, with periods of rain and a thunderstorm during the day and a passing evening shower and cloudy skies that night.
Partly cloudy skies should give way to sunshine on Friday, with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 37.
