Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County has again been selected by BISSELL Pet Foundation to participate in the Empty the Shelters project.
In 2016, BPF created this reduced-fee adoption event to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem. Since then, this program has encouraged prospective pet owners to consider adoption as their first option when bringing a pet into their family.
Winnie Berry adopted 48 dogs and cats during its five BISSELL events in 2020.
Adoption fees will be reduced to $25 at the Winnie Berry shelter during this event, and the shelter will host special hours this week:
■ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday
■ 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
■ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
“We are so excited to again be selected by BISSELL to participate in this project,” said Kristy Bice, Winnie Berry executive director. “Offering this low-cost adoption fee allows more residents the opportunity to find their special fur baby.”
Adoption applications can be completed on the website at: angelinacountyhumanesociety.org .
All Winnie Berry dogs and cats are up to date on vaccines including rabies, heartworm negative, spayed/neutered, and been on a monthly preventative. In addition to this, cats are FIV FeLV negative, Bice said.
The shelter is at 1102 N. John Redditt Drive in Lufkin.
The national Empty the Shelters event in May will be the largest yet, said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation and as a small foundation. “We are incredibly proud to see the growth of this program as we continue to expand its impact.
“Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities, but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved ... our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets.”
Empty the Shelters is BPF’s biggest program and cannot continue going and growing without donor support, Bissell said. BPF makes adoption affordable and reimburses shelters for every pet adopted during the event to help cover spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccination, and other costs of care. Since 2016, BPF has expanded its ETS reach from 24 shelters in one state to 365 shelters in 43 states and Canada. The foundation is seeking donations to continue to expand ETS to more areas, and 100% of contributions will go directly to fund pet adoptions: bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters-donations/.
More than 49,300 pets have found homes from this program’s efforts.
BPF urges families to do their research, as many participating organizations are still operating under restricted protocols and procedures.
For more information on adopting for donating to Empty the Shelters, visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.
