Jamie Dailey of Dailey & Vincent wants Lufkinites to give their show a shot — if they don’t like it, they don’t have to come back, he said.
“It’s A Jolly Christmas with Dailey & Vincent” is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Pines Theater.
“We’re gonna do everything we can on that stage to entertain you and show you our style of singing and harmony and instrumentals,” Dailey said.
The show will be about 70% Christmas music, Dailey said, but the audience also can expect to hear bluegrass, gospel, country and comedy.
“And we have a nine-piece band,” he said. “We have a vocal quartet, as well, and so we’ll be singing trios, duets, quartets, solos, lots of instrumentals. They’ll see a whole host of things. We kind of bring them — is what we like to say — we bring you the Grand Ole Opry experience. We bring you a little bit of everything.”
The group released a Christmas album in 2018, “The Sounds of Christmas,” so they will be singing songs from that, including an original song Dailey wrote with his friend Karen Staley titled “It’s A Very Merry Christmas.” Other songs on the album are classics including “Mary, Did You Know?” “Let It Snow” and “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree.”
“We want people to know that they can bring their grandkids or their grandparents to our show,” Dailey said. “Because we do ‘Frosty The Snowman’ or ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ We try to do some of those songs and 'The Grinch' for the kids that are in the audience.”
Dailey said their bass singer sang lead on “Mr. Grinch” and is “the only voice that can really sing that song.”
“He just sells it, you know,” he said. “And that is always the highlight of the show for people. And, I can’t remember what app it was, but his daughter put our video of us singing 'The Grinch' on this app, and it’s already at like 6 or 7 million likes and views. We’ll be singing 'The Grinch,' and it’s really fun and surprising of what he’ll do throughout that song, and people really seem to get a kick out of it. He kind of hams it up.”
Dailey and Darrin Vincent met at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Award Show in 2001 or 2002, Dailey said. They were each in a different group at the time — Dailey was in Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver and Vincent was in Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
“We started on different projects and CDs together with Dolly Parton, Rhonda Vincent, Ricky Skaggs — different artists — and became friends,” Dailey said. “And we had a chance to do a duet on a compilation CD with Dolly and other artists, and the record company gave us that option, and we did it, and it became No. 1 for six months, and we were offered a record deal.”
Their first paid tour date was on Dec. 31, 2007, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We did 136 dates that first year and won nine Bluegrass Music Association Awards, including the first time in history for any artist to win Entertainer (of the Year), Vocal Group (of the Year) and Emerging Artist (of the Year — now known as New Artist of the Year) all in the same year at the same time,” Dailey said. “So that’s kinda how it kicked off.”
The duo has had three Grammy nominations across three genres — mainstream, bluegrass and gospel — and has won six Dove Awards. They started the ‘‘Dailey & Vincent TV Show’’ in 2015 on RFD-TV, which showcases country, bluegrass and gospel music featuring guest artists. After four seasons, they moved to Circle Network. The show reaches about 70 million to 100 million homes across America, Dailey said.
In March 2017, they were inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
“Which was our biggest career highlight,” Dailey said. “It’s something that we never dreamed would happen. There’s only 230-something members ever of the 97-year history of the Grand Ole Opry, and there’s only, I believe, 79 of us living and active, so it’s pretty cool.”
Their new country album, “Let’s Sing Some Country,” features the new Tennessee state song, “I’ll Leave My Heart In Tennessee,” written by Staley.
“The state Legislature, House and Senate had us come to the chambers and sing it on the chamber floor,” Dailey said. “And they voted it in unanimously, and the governor signed it in, and now we have a new Tennessee state song, which is so cool to have that, being from Tennessee.”
They also were featured on Parton’s album, “Run, Rose, Run,” which she released earlier this year and is a companion piece to the novel she co-wrote with author James Patterson. Dailey said they will sing with her in the film adaptation of the book.
“We just feel very blessed to still be out here,” he said. “We’re very thankful. We’ve had a great run, and just the Lord has really blessed us.”
Dailey said he has been to Lufkin several times, and Dailey & Vincent performed here in 2019 at The Pines Theater.
“Looking very forward to coming back,” he said. “People there have always been extremely kind to us and they’ve always been very loyal to us, and we truly do appreciate them.”
For tickets or more information, go to angelinaarts.org or call (936) 633-5454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.