Paul Boesch was a decorated World War II hero. Guest columnist Jim Bell says Boesch was a professional wrestler, wrestling promoter and fight announcer on Houston television, a poet, a gentleman of the highest order and one of the most decent and friendliest men he ever met.
A book of poetry written by Paul Boesch years after his wartime experiences in Europe. The collection of poems is titled “much of me in each of these.”
Every year around Memorial Day, I’m reminded of one of my friends from my long radio career in Houston. I interviewed countless interesting people over those years, but one of my favorites was with Paul Boesch, a Houston TV wrestling promoter and announcer and one of the most interesting and unusual people I ever met.
Paul Boesch (rhymes with posh), was a modern Renaissance man of many skills and interests. Professional wrestler, wrestling promoter and fight announcer on Houston television, a highly decorated WWII hero, a poet, a gentleman of the highest order and one of the most decent and friendliest men I ever met.
Who would have thought that beneath those cauliflowered ears, smashed nose and scarred eyebrows, there was the tender and sensitive heart of a muscle-bound Longfellow? Years after his wartime experiences in Europe, he published his war memories in a collection of poems titled “much of me in each of these.”
Here’s my favorite: “This Was Courage.” It’s perfect for Memorial Day.
Not for all the drums’ heroic roll,
the cherished medal, the citation scroll;
The laurel wreath, the accolade
for defiant gesture proudly made.
The chosen few stand very tall The pedestal is not for all.
O! vast unsung horde
Tired, hungry, bored;
Suffering heat, bitter cold;
Young in years, suddenly old;
Homesick, heartsick, so alone;
Fearful, facing the unknown;
Living in the mud and rain;
Knowing death, kin to pain;
Resolute though quite forlorn;
Battle-weary and weather-worn.
Courage is not the absence of fear,
But, rather the will to persevere
When filled with doubts that won’t dispel.
And, knowing you may be blown to hell,
Doing your job, whether big or small,
In this there is heroism enough for all.
Old-time wrestlers remember Paul Boesch as an honest promoter who always treated them fairly and generously. He would often come to the rescue for wrestlers who were down on their luck financially. Paul passed away in 1989 at the age of 76. Hundreds of wrestlers were at his funeral.
Jim Bell is a retired Houston public radio journalist and anchor.
