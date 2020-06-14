Neighborhood STRONG has received additional funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas in the organization’s push to finish 35 Lufkin homes this year.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, a private, for-profit bank that gives small-community nonprofits a grant from its profits. The local nonprofit received grants from in three categories: the Special Needs Assistance Program, the Affordable Housing Program and the Partnership Grant.
The nonprofit is working to restore many of the old homes throughout North Lufkin. The group brings in subcontractors and volunteers to fix problems with a home in order to make the the space safe and liveable for the homeowner.
The group hopes to complete 26 SNAP grant houses and eight to 10 AHP homes, executive director Wayne Lawrence, PH.D., said.
“That’s our hope, and that may be stretching it,” Lawrence said. “The most we’ve ever done is 27 (in one year).”
Since its inception, the organization has completed 71 homes, he said. They rely heavily on federal housing grants and donations from businesses and individuals in the community, he said.
Lawrence said it typically costs about $13,000-$15,000 to make the housing repairs.
Neighborhood STRONG learned late last year that it will get $300,000 through the AHP grant in increments of $10,000 to repair 30 houses over the next three years. The nonprofit received 16 $7,000 SNAP grants this year.
The nonprofit is receiving grants from other local organizations and foundations to help make up some of the funding difference. Additionally, some individuals have given donations, all of which the nonprofit is grateful for, Lawrence said.
In order toget the Partnership Grant, local member banks had to make a donation to the nonprofit. Lawrence said Austin Bank, VeraBank and Southside Bank have done this for several years. BancorpSouth came on board this year, which entitled them to apply for a partnership grant.
COVID-19 prompted the Federal Home Loan Bank to give more this year and ease some restrictions, Lawrence said, meaning that neighborhood STRONG was able to get the Partnership grant for the full $60,000.
That money can’t be spent on renovations, but has to be used to create a solid foundation for the group’s overhead expenses to help it become sustainable.
