Angelina College has served the East Texas community for more than 50 years.
Beginning Oct. 6, the college will host its first “Rowdy Week” as a fun way to invite the entire community to see even more of what AC has to offer — and how the college continues to change and shape lives.
Running Oct. 6-9, “Rowdy Week” will highlight the numerous programs and services available to the area. The college will host a Prospective Students Preview where students will participate in an academic and career fair, a support services fair and a self-inventory and career assessment. More than 10 companies will be on-hand presenting opportunities to learn more about available positions and the application processes.
Two scheduled events are open to the community:
“Noche Blingue” is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in AC’s auxiliary gymnasium. The first 200 guests will receive a free T-shirt and pizza; the event will include an academic and career fair, with opportunities to learn more about AC’s support services. There will be games and other events geared for children.
“Rowdy Saturday” will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the AC campus. That event will feature campus tours, an academic and career fair, food trucks and a Kid Zone complete with a tie-dye station. The Lady Roadrunner softball team has a game scheduled at 11 a.m., and later that evening, AC will host “Angelina’s Got Talent” at 6:30 p.m. in the Angelina Center for the Arts.
For more information, contact Krista Brown (kbrown@angelina.edu) or Lauren Stacy (lstacy@angelina.edu).
