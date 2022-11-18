DENTON — The SFA Ladyjacks defeated North Texas 80-49 Wednesday night. SFA improves to 3-1 while UNT falls to 1-1.

The game started off in a close battle between the Ladyjacks and the Mean Green, but the ’Jacks started the second quarter with a 9-point run and dominated the second quarter 30-9, expanding the lead to 43-21 at the half.