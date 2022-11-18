DENTON — The SFA Ladyjacks defeated North Texas 80-49 Wednesday night. SFA improves to 3-1 while UNT falls to 1-1.
The game started off in a close battle between the Ladyjacks and the Mean Green, but the ’Jacks started the second quarter with a 9-point run and dominated the second quarter 30-9, expanding the lead to 43-21 at the half.
The dominance didn’t stop there as the Ladyjacks went on to outscore the Mean Green 25-7 in the third quarter with the help of Angel Scott, who went 3-of-4 on 3-pointers in the quarter. The largest lead for the Ladyjacks was 41 points (67-26) during the third quarter.
SFA led UNT in nearly every statistical category, most notably: field goal percentage (44-34), 3-point percentage (33-19), free-throw percentage (70-38), points off of turnovers (24-3), total rebounds (52-31), second chance points (29-9), bench points (27-7), points in the paint (44-20), and fast break points (16-4).
Scott led the scoring for the Ladyjacks with 17 points coming from five 3-pointers, followed by Avery Brittingham with her third straight double-digit scoring performance, this time with 14. Lufkin’s Kurstyn Harden got her fourth straight double-digit performance, coming off the bench with 12 points.
Aiyana Johnson recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds. She led the team with the 10 rebounds and also with 5 assists.
SFA has a week to prepare for the Clasico Thanksgiving Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will take on Morgan State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
