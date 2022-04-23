The annual East Texas Giving Day fundraiser is on tap for Tuesday, and 23 area nonprofits are set to benefit from it.
The event generates additional revenue for a variety of nonprofits across 32 East Texas counties. In 2021, the event raised more than $2.8 million in donations for 250 East Texas nonprofits in around 18 hours of fundraising, said Kyle Penney, president and CEO of the East Texas Community Foundation.
The foundation created East Texas Giving Day in 2016 after seeing similar actions taken in communities across the U.S., he said.
“We’d like to crack the $3 million mark, but the total dollars are not that big of a deal,” he said. “It’s mostly the exposure and the benefits that the local nonprofits get out of it.”
He has faith the goal of $3 million is achievable with more than 60 new organizations joining the fundraising event. Angelina County saw increased interest in the fundraiser this year as 23 local organizations signed up, an increase from the 16 that participated in 2021 and the 10 that participated in 2020.
A lot of the growth has come in response to the pandemic, which shut down many organizations’ plans for in-person fundraisers, Penney said. He saw how the event helped many organizations bridge the gap between their in-person fundraisers and the online ones and hopes it helps them continue online fundraising, as well.
The platform is pretty powerful and gives donors an opportunity to do “one-stop-shopping,” Penney said. They can choose one or multiple organizations to donate to and have the chance to learn about new organizations with which they may not be familiar.
One aspect of the fundraiser is in the “Celebration Pages,” where locals have created their own fundraising goals for participating nonprofits and tell readers why they support the nonprofit.
For example, Paula Willis has set a $500 goal to support the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin. On the celebration page she created, she wrote, “I love getting to encourage parents who are beginning their parenting journey. Pregnancy and parenting are super special seasons of our life, so being able to help moms and dads with resources they need is such a blessing.”
And while the event technically begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday, those interested in donating early can do so online by going to easttexasgivingday.org, searching for Angelina County or a specific cause, and selecting one of the varied options for donation.
Each nonprofit has its own specific cause and a biography on its page to offer those who are unsure what they want to support an opportunity to learn more.
The Angelina County-based agencies participating this year are: the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas, Angelina/Beautiful Clean, the Angelina College Foundation, Angelina County Child Welfare Board for Protective Services, Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties, The Coalition Inc., the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, The History Center, Hospice in the Pines, the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, Jeepin for Jesus, KSWP/KAVX Radio Station, The Men’s Fieldhouse, the Mosaic Center, NeighborhoodSTRONG, the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, Salvation Animal Rescue, The Salvation Army of Lufkin, Sarah’s Hope Charitable and Education Foundation, Seasons of Hope Center, the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library and the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.
