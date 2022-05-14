The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between April 21-May 4.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
Viet Fusion & Eats, 600 Finley, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 21
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 23
Reasons for violations: management must be knowledgeable on priority items, several priority No. 1 items noted, will follow up; no policy onsite for review; effective hair restraints are required, neither of the male employees were observed, wear a hat or a net; raw proteins must be stored away from ready-to-eat foods, raw meat stored in the make table with read-to-eat food, additional storage is needed, discard contaminated food; labels stating the common name of the food required, no common names observed; remove napkins from lettuce storage containers; ice scoop observed stored in the bottom of the cooler in stagnant water, remove and clean; food must never be stored on the floor, a working container of lettuce was stored directly on the floor, lettuce was moved to the counter; meat that is cooked and cooled on the make table must meet the cooling curves, items were cooked and placed in closed containers and held, meat was cooked at 8 a.m., at the time of inspection six hours have lapsed and the food tempted at 90F, meat discarded; meat held at the steam table tempted at 95F, owner states he just cooked the food but didn’t turn the hot-holding unit on because he goes through the meat so fast, if the operator chooses to utilize time as the public health control written procedures must be approved and maintained onsite, unit turned on and rapid heated to 165F; foods stored at the make table, reach-in cooler and a cooler located within the red van were not being maintained at 41F or below, food held longer than four hours must be discarded, rice noodles that were stored in the cooler since 6 a.m. will be discarded, food in the make table and reach-in cooler will be rapid cooled in refrigerators in the commissary; no food observed to have proper date-marking, food should be discarded; the make table was not being held at 41 or below, observed the unit sweating and all food was above 41F, work order needed, do not use until adequate repairs are made to maintain the food; reach-in cooler observed to have no sliding glass doors, or a door at all, owner states the doors were damaged during transportation, PHF was stored in the unit and held above 41F for 2 hours, per owner, operations halted and the mobile unit was moved back to the commissary to store the food in units that maintain temperature; no cold holding units observed within the commissary, all food shall be discarded; single-service items and dry goods must be stored in the permitted facilities, red van onsite holding food (under no temperature control), dry goods and single-service items; repairs required at the mobile unit water pump switch, the pump switch has to be turned on to warewash or wash hands because the water continues to run if it isn’t turned off; upon entry the hand sink was being used as storage, additionally they have installed shelving directly in front of the hand sink and I was unable to access the sink until the items and shelving were moved; self-closure needed on main entry; adjust self-closure on the mobile unit door, must fully close to prevent the entry of pests, seal areas where daylight is visible; sink must be stocked with paper towels and a paper towel dispenser; light in the prep area must be sufficient; cell phones and personal foods must be stored away from retail food service, cell phone observed on prep tables and personal food stored with retail food in the red van.
General comment: facility must maintain equipment to hold food at 41F or to prevent a possible foodborne illness outbreak, do not use unit until repairs are made and the units can hold 41F or below, ideally we would like to see 35F or below, will follow up.
Tiny Blessings, 523 S. Bynum St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 26
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
General comment: grease trap to be installed when the parts arrive, equipment is on back order, owner will forward proof of installation.
———
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 107 N. Chestnut St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 26
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: no dates observed on food stored in cooler; repair rusted shelving at make table; rolling storage racks observed with a lot of food debris, general clean needed of all racks, manager states new owners recently purchased a power washer and they will be cleaned this week; dirty linens must be stored in a closed container to prevent contamination, several gnats observed at the open containers of dirty rags; rear exit must self-close to prevent the entry of pests, daylight observed, self-closure does not pull the door fully closed.
General comment: work orders in place for previously noted facility repairs, the maintenance man just hasn’t made it by yet due to a backlog in repairs needed, floor tiles and coving to be repaired within 60 days.
———
Roma Italian Bistro, 918 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 17
Reasons for violations: several priority 1 items noted, active managerial control needed to be knowledgeable on foodborne illness risk causing factors; no sign onsite and management wasn’t able to properly state the symptoms for restrictions and exclusions, employee health sign given to management and post for the employees after reviewing the document with management; several employees observed not washing hands properly, two female employees observed not utilizing the disposable towel to turn the water off, one male observed washing his hands in less than 2.5 seconds; hands must be washed prior to donning gloves, servers observed entering the prep area, never washed hands, grab gloves and prepared salads with the gloved hand; no kit onsite to properly respond to an event; observed cooks on the line preparing food and wiping tongs off with a dry wiping cloth, utensils should never be wiped off with a dry cloth while cooking raw proteins or any food; label large containers of sugar and flour; food stored in the storage container out back must be stored off the floor, additional shelving needed; fish observed in the pull-out drawer still in reduced oxygen package and fully defrosted, discard; chicken and cheese sticks in the drawer cooler under the grill were not being maintained at 41F or below, food removed to rapid cool since management states it was just placed in the unit at 11 a.m.; ambient temperature of the pull-out cooler under the grill observed at 55F, tempted the food inside the unit and it was out of temperature, repairs needed, food removed and placed in the walk-in cooler to rapid cool; chemical sanitation at the mechanical warewashing sink not producing the adequate sanitation, utilized chemical test strip and observed the sanitation at less than 50 PPM, discontinue use until repairs made, maintenance called while onsite for repairs; utensils observed wet in a storage container, allow dishes to fully dry prior to storage; utensils observed stored in a dirty container with stagnant water, removed and moved to warewashing; additional hand sink required so employees can wash hands with ease, only one blocked hand sink was located within the prep area, hand sink needed near the cook line/dishwashing area; unable to access the only hand-washing sink, it was blocked by the door, door closed and a trash can was placed in front of the door to keep hand sink easily accessible; increase weather strip at rear exit to prevent the entry of pests.
General comment: overall general cleanliness was really good, inservice needed on proper hand washing and priority items, will follow up to verify procedures for proper cooling.
———
Pine Valley Raceway, 3427 FM 2497, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 28
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: chemical test strips required to properly monitor chemical sanitation; store single-service items in the same direction, cutlery turned and stored in the same direction; increase weather strip at side entry to prevent the entry of pests.
———
Murphy Express, 206 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 2
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 1
Reasons for violations: deli express products not labeled with discard date, items removed from freezer for the grand opening, products dated.
General comment: staff members have been employees less than 30 days, food handler cards are required for all employees and must be maintained onsite.
———
Ray’s Drive-In, 420 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: May 4
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: replace rusted, damaged shelving that is not easily cleanable and nonabsorbent, several items observed with many layers of this paint; several facility repairs needed: floors observed damaged with missing and chipping floor tiles throughout the facility; walls observed with chipping paint; self-closing doors need on No. 2, No. 3 and prep building; general clean needed under the equipment and counters, buildup observed.
General comment: active managerial control demonstrated during the routine inspection, great job, keep up the good work.
