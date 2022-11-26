I am writing to the citizens of Angelina County to discuss several concerns expressed to me during the time I have served as the acting county judge.

First, I ask for your continued support and patience as we try to move the county forward. Please join me in developing a vision for our county that is focused on the future. By working together, our best days can still be ahead of us.

Keith N. Wright, P.E., is the county judge-elect for Angelina County. He has been the acting county judge since March of this year.