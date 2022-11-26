I am writing to the citizens of Angelina County to discuss several concerns expressed to me during the time I have served as the acting county judge.
First, I ask for your continued support and patience as we try to move the county forward. Please join me in developing a vision for our county that is focused on the future. By working together, our best days can still be ahead of us.
I will continue to serve this county to the best of my ability. We may not always agree on the path forward, but I will always be honest and transparent. Pending litigation or legal requirements may prevent me and the commissioners from being as transparent about county business as we would like to be, but we will follow the advice from the county attorney.
We are developing and implementing ideas on how to move forward. I am confident, with your support, we can accomplish our goals. Help us find solutions and join us in finding the right solutions for our county.
A few of the concerns and how we are addressing them:
■ The commissioners court supports the unit road system. I am a proponent of it and I believe it is working as a means of improving county roads. County roads did not get in this current state of disrepair overnight, and it will take some time to see major improvements.
The commissioners court will institute a system of evaluating every road in Angelina County to determine its condition and classify its repair priority. This system will remove the guesswork as to which roads need improvement the most and in what order that improvement should occur. We will be able to illustrate why we are improving one road over another.
We are already gradually changing construction techniques that will improve the amount of construction materials. The commissioners court will approve a list of roads the road administrator recommends for improvement each year. The list may change some during the year but it will provide residents an idea of the county’s plan.
■ We will be improving our criminal justice system. The commissioners court has increased salaries in the district attorney’s office to better compete for qualified prosecutors. The district attorney’s office has successfully hired two additional prosecutors, and the commissioners court is hopeful of adding more in the future.
We are moving forward with a much-needed expansion to the county jail to relieve inmate overcrowding. We have adjusted salaries in the sheriff’s department so that we can retain our current deputies and hire additional law enforcement. A greater law enforcement presence throughout the county results in shorter response times and serves as a deterrent to criminals.
■ We will be improving the county courthouse. The courthouse was constructed in the early ’60s and is not adequate to meet the needs of the current county population. The technology infrastructure is limited and environmental issues exist.
■ The mental health of our community is being negatively impacted by illegal drugs. Use of illegal drugs in our county harms all of us. The county will work with our local law enforcement, health care professionals and the state to defeat this epidemic and provide them the tools, support and funding they need.
I am looking forward to the next four years. It is my hope we can continue to improve our county’s economic viability, infrastructure and the environment in which we work and live, for every resident of Angelina County.
Keith N. Wright, P.E., is the county judge-elect for Angelina County. He has been the acting county judge since March of this year.
