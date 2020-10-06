NACOGDOCHES — A federal judge has issued a restraining order delaying disciplinary hearings for six students accused by Stephen F. Austin State University officials of filing a false police report against a 17-year-old freshman.
The order delays hearings until Oct. 15 after the students filed a federal lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Lufkin saying that SFA is denying the students due process by failing to turn over evidence and notifying the students what university rules they are accused of violating.
“SFA took over two weeks just to complete its own investigation; yet it expects plaintiffs to be able to defend themselves with inadequate notice of the charges and no access to critical, readily available evidence in less than two days. This does not satisfy minimum procedural due process,” says a portion of the suit filed by attorneys Anthony “Tony” Malley II, of Beaumont, and Tanner Franklin, of Etoile.
Attorney Sean Hightower said in court filings that he met Friday with Dennis B. Mosely, SFA’s director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, while representing one of the six students and was not allowed to see allegations against student.
“While I was told that I could not see the paper, I did see that it appeared to be four paragraphs in length,” Hightower wrote in a court filing.
The student also was not allowed to take a copy of the allegations and SFA refused to release other evidence in the the case, including body-worn camera footage and witness statements, Hightower said.
A civil complaint tells only one side of a legal argument. SFA had not filed a response as of Tuesday, and university attorney Derrick Damon declined to comment.
University officials have turned over the criminal case file to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office and previously said a disciplinary hearing would be completed by the end of this week.
The suit stems from a Sept. 14 incident in which police entered the room of Christin Evans after what university officials have called a false report of a threat.
University officials have accused a group of up to 11 students of weaving a fictional tale that Evans had threatened to kill another student with a pair of scissors. Evans, who is Black, has said racism was a factor in the report. SFA officials have said racism was not a motive.
Only six of those students had joined the lawsuit as of Tuesday, and they did so anonymously.
“Plaintiffs, 18-year-old female college students, are referred to by their initials as opposed to their full names due to death threats being made against them online and on social media,” a note in the suit says.
The students, however, did not call the University Police Department.
“It was the community assistant in the residence hall; it wasn’t the students, who called and gave the actual false report,” UPD Chief John Fields said.
Officers’ body-worn cameras captured footage of the incident and interactions with Evans and students in a dormitory hallway, Fields has said. SFA has not released the video, and media consultant Erika Harris on Saturday called for Evans’ family to agree to release the video.
“The university is not at war with the victim and her family,” Harris said.
Randall Kallinen, an attorney for Evans, said the university has threatened to release a portion of the video and indicated the university has not allowed Evans, her family, or himself to view the video.
“SFA is threatening to release an edited part of the video of their minor daughter in sleepwear to the nation. The Evans family is legally entitled to a copy. SFA’s threat to release the video to the public is intimidation to silence the victim by embarrassment. The public will not accept this,” Kallinen said in a statement.
Fields has said a racially diverse group — Black, Hispanic and white — were involved in making the false report. He said the “core group” was made of six students, the same number who filed the lawsuit.
“The students will be held accountable for this at every possible level,” Fields said.
Malley and Franklin, attorneys for the six students suing the university, point to statements like that from Fields, Gordon and others as an indication that “the guilty verdict is already in before the hearings have even begun.”
