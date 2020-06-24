The Lufkin ISD Board voted to set a guaranteed maximum price of almost $52 million in a board meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday.
The exact price is $51,915,647.12.
“With the multipurpose facility taking shape and the sports complex cleared and under construction, all three bond projects are underway,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “Again, we thank the community for making these projects possible for our students. We know the final construction will be something we can all be very proud of.”
The GMP (the maximum price a customer will have to pay a contractor or subcontractor regardless of the actual costs sustained) comes after bids for the middle school project were due by May 21.
Progress on the first two bond projects can be seen daily. The multipurpose facility is on target to finish by March 2021, and the sports complex should be close behind, Torres said.
“Having all three project GMP’s approved means that everything we promised the voters is now in progress and moving forward,” Torres said. “The planning is completed and now our construction managers can bring home three completed projects. This has been fun to do and watch to this point, but now we get to monitor real projects as they start and finish. The community will be very proud of our new facilities.”
A press release from the district states that Hicks Antiques & Estate Sales hosted auctions over the past two weekends to clear out some of the items in the old building with a finish and clear out date of June 30.
The first phase of construction staged for July 2020 to September 2021 will be the demolition of the field house and a large metal building in the back. Construction will begin on the large two-story classroom wing that will house seventh- and eighth-grade students, according to the release.
Students at the middle school will not be displaced during the first phase of construction with the exception of boys athletics, cheer and dance, Torres said. However, they will all have “homes” during the construction.
“The first building is in the back of the campus and will be the two story classroom wing that will house seventh- and eighth-grade academics,” she said. “When this building is complete, we will move in. Most of the displacement of classes will happen in phase 2 that begins in September of 2021.”
Torres said there was some delay in getting steel during the pandemic, but they are now more concerned about weather and working daily to keep workers safe and healthy.
Stephen Berry from Berry & Clay Construction; Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong architects Courtney Kelly, Larry Lasiter and Mark Strong; and Lufkin ISD administration were also present during the meeting.
Berry said the project is in a good position with numbers, and any savings accrued will go back into the contingency fund, according to the release.
