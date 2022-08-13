When I write about a contentious subject, it is invariably to educate myself, not to stir up controversy. I may have preconceived ideas about what I think. More often than not, I find that my understanding of a subject deepens — and my stance softens — the more I read. And so it is with abortion.

I have been “pro-life” my entire life, although that means different things to different folks. It is common knowledge that Ruth Bader Ginsburg believed Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided — that it went “too far” and was a “breathtaking” decision — even though she believed abortion was a constitutional right. The recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has thrown abortion regulation back to the states. What do we do now?

Dr. Sid Roberts is a radiation oncologist at the Temple Cancer Center in Lufkin. He can be reached at sidney.roberts@commonspirit.org. Previous columns may be found at https://drsidroberts.substack.com.