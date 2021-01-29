I’m a walking testament to what happens when a parent encourages a kid to read.
No one will ever convince me my dad wasn’t the smartest eighth-grade dropout in the history of ever. I could spend days chronicling everything he — that hillbilly of a teacher who probably couldn’t define “pedagogy” — taught me. He bequeathed to me my love for the outdoors, taught me a real work ethic and developed my nature to want to help out wherever and whenever I can. I’ve long said, any decent qualities I possess were the heirlooms he passed down to my siblings and me.
His laid-back, never-seeming-to-care-about-much attitude confounded me at times. Eventually, he made me realize what I thought were major problems weren’t such a big deal in the grand scheme. Dad was living “it is what it is” before anyone else coined those words.
When he and I had our big blowup (a typical father/son battle) and I left home, he didn’t make a big fuss over it. He’d done the same thing, and he knew I was more like him than he may have wished. I was going to have to learn everything the hard way. He’d chuckle at my “me against the world” posturing, gently reminding me the world actually didn’t even know who I was.
This past week would have been Dad’s 92nd birthday. I think of him constantly, and I still have a great appreciation for all his life lessons, but I don’t think even he could have predicted how one of his gifts to me would change the course of my entire life.
Dad passed down to me his love for the written word.
Despite his lack of formal education, my old man was the very definition of a voracious reader. And as soon as I was old enough to hold one, Dad was handing me his paperback books. In the beginning, he was mostly giving me westerns: Louis L’Amour, Zane Grey, even some old Max Brand books. When other kids my age were working their way through Dick and Jane, or Tip and Mitten, I was riding with Hondo or the Sacketts.
I got so bad I was getting in trouble in some of my classes. I figured out a paperback western would fit perfectly inside my math or science books. I had no time to “find x.” I was trying to find the dirty low-downer who’d robbed a stagecoach. My teachers didn’t appreciate my constant yearning to make sure the good guys were winning.
From those westerns, Dad “graduated” me to bigger stuff. Since he was a WWII and Korean War veteran of the Navy, I inherited a ton of war and history books. Reading of those heroes had a big impact on my later decision to join the Marine Corps.
All those books told me of far-off lands and people outside of my little East Tennessee valley. Maybe they were the reason I felt the urge to leave home. I wanted to see it all, and not just read about it. I can’t say reading opened doors for me, but it sure allowed me to see through a whole lot of new and different windows.
My favorite part of sharing readings with Dad was how we discussed them afterward. We kinda sorta had our own Hillbilly Book Club. Even when I was stationed wherever, he found ways to recommend books, and I ran up a fortune on those collect calls just talking books with him.
Somehow, I’ve enlisted my own kids into the Hillbilly Book Club. Just this week, I spoke to my daughter Jaime about a book I’d read, recommended and bought her. Our daughter Aimee and I have traded books and talked about them later. Talk about some great flashbacks.
As a lover of words, Dad was known to pen some of his own writings. Mostly poetry, scrawled in a notebook in his own hand. I don’t think he could have explained “imagery.” I doubt he’d ever learned about rhyme schemes or iambic pentameter, but the old man sure knew how to turn a phrase. His letters to me painted pictures of what I was missing back home. I could picture everything he described, from foggy mornings on the lake to the snows blanketing our mountains.
He and I often talked about how cool it would be to make a living as a writer — to see any of our works on a bestseller list somewhere.
I can’t imagine what he’d think of my life now. He passed away in 1991, long before I began my current career. The kid whose father got him hooked on words followed those words halfway around the world — and now makes a living with words. I get to teach some writing classes, and I write stories for our newspaper and articles for various other publications.
My baby brother Jack, a long-time sportswriter, also makes his living with words. Hey, we got it all from our old man.
We’re out here living our dad’s dream. I really hope he can see it.
My whole life laid out in front of me, simply because an eighth-grade dropout wanted to share some books with his kid.
My old man should have been a career planner.
I still hope one day to finish at least one of the 50 or so novels I’ve started over the years. I stay busy, so the best I can do right now is peck away here and there, build some chapters or scenes and leave stuff hanging until I get back to it. Whether or not it leads to a different career, I honestly don’t care. I just love writing.
If it ever does happen, this publishing dream, I know exactly how the dedication page will read.
I’ll simply write, “Hey, Dad. We did it. Thanks for the career advice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.