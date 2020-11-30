A traffic switch is planned for the construction project widening on U.S. Highway 69 from Huntington to Zavalla, weather permitting.
Beginning Thursday, traffic will be switched onto newly constructed main lanes on U.S. Highway 69 from FM 844 to just south of BW Horton Road, south of Huntington. Northbound and southbound traffic will begin utilizing the new section of roadway. Traffic will remain two lane/two-way until the next traffic switch occurs.
Motorists approaching U.S. Highway 69 on FM 844 should stay alert for the new stop location and two-way traffic on this section of roadway. Caution is urged through this area as these changes occur. Motorists should reduce speed through the work zone and obey all traffic control devices. Stay alert for moving equipment and workers near lanes of traffic.
This project includes the widening of U.S. Highway 69 in southern Angelina County from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway. The projects are being completed in three phases.
Phase One: From Huntington to FM 844, Pinto Construction of Nacogdoches, contractor for the $10.1 million project, worked to extend the four-lane section of highway just south of Huntington. This phase is complete.
Phase Two: From FM 844 to FM 1270 in Zavalla, Johnson Brothers of Roanoke, contractor for the $72 million construction project has worked to extend the four-lane section of highway and construct several bridges. Crews continue to work through this phase, which is scheduled to be completed in June 2022.
Phase Three: From FM 1270 to the Jasper County line, crews continue to widen the roadway to a four-lane divided highway. Drewery Construction Co. of Nacogdoches, contractor for the $37.5 million project, is scheduled to complete the final phase in early 2023, weather permitting.
Once completed, the U.S. 69 South Corridor in the Lufkin District will connect to the U.S. Highway 69 widening project being completed by the Beaumont District. The roadway will be known as the Big Thicket Corridor. The finished projects will enhance safety, improve traffic flow, provide better connectivity between Lufkin and Beaumont and serve as an evacuation route from the Gulf Coast.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
