Angelina College pitcher Seth Schneider delivers to the plate during Monday’s game against Mountain View College. Schneider was one of seven AC pitchers to hold the Lions to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win.
Angelina College pitcher Seth Schneider delivers to the plate during Monday’s game against Mountain View College. Schneider was one of seven AC pitchers to hold the Lions to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win.
ZOEY KELLEY/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College second baseman MaCrae Kendrick (7) turns the pivot on a double play during Monday’s game against Mountain View College.
For the second time this season, Angelina College’s Jalen Freeman posted a four-RBI game, and seven AC pitchers combined to hold Dallas College-Mountain View to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win on Monday.
The Roadrunner pitching staff teamed up to strike out 10 Lion hitters, with Jaxon Hanson striking out three in two innings and Kaden Reep striking out a pair in a key sixth-inning situation.
Reep entered the inning with one out and the bases full of Lions and proceeded to strike out the next two hitters to end the inning.
Freeman doubled home two runs in the fifth inning then tripled home two more scores in the sixth. MaCrae Kendrick added a solo homer in the same inning.
Kendrick, Mario Mendoza, Jr. and Madison Swidersky each drove in two runs.
AC will travel to Carthage to face Panola College on Thursday.
First pitch for the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved due to expected weather in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.