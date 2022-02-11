A historic event took place in Lufkin on the last Sunday afternoon in January. It was a beautiful, cool day and the sun shone brightly, almost in approval of what was taking place at the Museum of East Texas that day.
It was the first collaborative event between the Angelina Arts Alliance and the Museum of East Texas featuring the beautiful art of Lee Jamison, focused on East Texas scenes, and Houston-based string musicians Axiom Quartet. Together, it was simply sublime. This was the first of a three-part series of Sunday afternoon performances at the MET titled ‘‘Sights & Sounds.’’ The goal of this series is to increase the appreciation and awareness of the visual and performing arts together.
And although the event was free to the community, it was a priceless experience for the many who participated. We couldn’t have been more pleased at the turnout and the shared experience that was created. We were especially happy to see so many young faces. A great big thank you goes out to everyone who came and especially to the moms who brought their kids.
After events like this, I often step back and look at the bigger picture of what was accomplished. For ‘‘Sights & Sounds,’’ the small gathering, the cultural partnership, the shared meaning, enjoyment and comradery made a big impact on the cultural and social cohesion of our community.
In a recent study titled “We-Making: How Arts & Culture Unite People to Work Toward Community Well-Being,” the study proved that arts and cultural activities increase social cohesion because these activities are inherently social. And the benefits of increasing social cohesion in our community include economic prosperity, good health and increasing equitable community well-being. The list goes on.
‘‘We-Making’’ is also a good description of the strategy behind our cultural district planning initiative. It is a place-based cultural strategy to increase collaboration, cohesion, inclusion, equity and cultural offerings with the common goal of establishing a state-designed cultural district in Lufkin.
And as the city of Longview has proven, these ‘‘We-Making’’ cultural strategies pay big dividends when combined with existing municipal goals. In Longview, their newly designated state cultural district is already reaping the benefits of their community driven efforts that have increased cultural collaboration, investments in their downtown and opened the doors to brand new state and federal grant funds aimed at cultural and economic development projects. Turns out all this ‘‘We-Making’’ is a win for everyone.
Join us as we continue our cultural district planning initiative in 2022. What we are calling “Phase 2” prepares us to apply for a state designated cultural district in January of 2023. We have lots of work to do and we invite anyone wanting to be a part of this exciting initiative to join us. We’ll be rolling up our sleeves for another rewarding year of ‘‘We-Making.’’ Because together, we can achieve anything to which we set our minds.
