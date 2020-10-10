The United Way of Angelina County reached 23% of its goal in the second week of fundraising. Of the $290,000 goal, $10,000 will be allotted to the Angelina County Child Welfare Board.
The Legislature authorized welfare boards to oversee and assist Child Protective Services in each county, Wayne Haglund, chairman of the Angelina County Child Welfare Board, said. The county commissioners are charged with appointing members of the board.
“So we are sort of a quasi-governmental entity created by statute and appointed by the commissioners court,” Haglund said.
The board is entirely run by volunteers. There is no compensation for members and no building to cost the organization overhead. There are 15 positions on the board on rotating three-year terms. Every three years a few of the board members come up for review and are either re-appointed or replaced, he said.
The board this year is made up of Melissa Abeldt, Kathy Barrett, Rose Boyd, Carol Chmielewski, Dr. George Fidone, Royce Garrett, Mary Goodwin, Betty Sammons, Pat Merriweather, Barbara Peterson, Linda Landrum and Allan Riddle.
They want members of the board to be diverse in race, gender, age and location within the county to help the diverse children they will meet.
“What we don’t have, regrettably, is a lot of diversity age-wise,” Haglund said.
While Haglund has been on the board for more than 40-years, there are two members who were there long before he was, he said.
They also are the most efficient organization helped by the United Way, Haglund said. This is because they don’t really have any overhead costs. They have some liability insurance, but beyond that small amount, their budget is dedicated to Angelina County children.
“We have no building, no utilities, no insurance — other than the liability insurance — we have no employees, we have no benefits,” he said. “It’s all for the kids.”
While they no longer run it, the welfare board brought the Rainbow Room to Angelina County a few years back. It also served as the incubator for CASA of the Pines, the Alliance for Children and more, Haglund said.
“We saw the need and provided the initial board and seed money and got them started,” he said. “Our group very quietly started those ideas, gave them birth and spun them off to other boards. They’ve all grown and prospered and we’re proud of that.”
The goal of the welfare board is to fill in the gaps where the state can’t or doesn’t cover needs. They fundraise, beyond even just with United Way, to help the children in any way they need.
This means buying clothing, finding bags to hold their belongings, beds, school supplies, day care, health care and in the worst possible situation, funerals, Haglund said.
“It’s different because of COVID-19. It’s not at all what we had budgeted for,” he said. “Always clothing, so very often these kids come into care with CPS — they’re removed from their homes and they don’t have any clothes. … We spend tens of thousands of dollars a year on clothes for kids.”
Usually, infants are picked up in soiled diapers with no replacements, he said. For a long time, the children’s possessions were kept in garbage bags, but thanks to Bags of Love, they have nicer bags, Haglund said. Additionally, duffel bags left over from when Lufkin Industries sold to General Electric were donated to help children in the same way, Haglund said.
Here lately, they’ve also been purchasing beds for kids going into foster homes.
“These kids go into foster care into homes where they have no beds for the kids,” Haglund said. “They’re sleeping on the floor or pallets. In the last year, we’ve probably bought a dozen beds so the kids have a bed to sleep on. Because, obviously, there is so much that the state doesn’t cover.”
They’ve bought electronics for children who are in virtual programs so they don’t miss anything.
“Even though there is marvelous support here, we get called in to help with school needs,” he said.
The board also works to help children coming from large families meet up with siblings they may have been separated from, Haglund said. They’ll cover the cost of travel, meals and lodging to allow the kids to stay close to their siblings as regularly as possible.
“Because the state of Texas rejected the Medicaid extension, we have a lot of kids who would otherwise be eligible but can’t get on Medicaid for treatment,” he said. “So we get to help with those costs.”
In the time Haglund has been on the board, they have paid for six funerals. The state does not cover that either.
“We had children die while in care,” he said. “Either they were compromised in the beginning — we lost four in one tragic house fire years ago. We ended up with four funerals at the same time.”
The board will do whatever they can to fill the legitimate needs of Angelina County children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.