The Bissell Pet Foundation’s annual ‘‘Empty the Shelter — Holiday Hope’’ is scheduled for Dec. 1-11 and will support the adoption of animals housed at the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Lufkin.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
This initiative has helped more than 126,000 animals find homes since it first began in 2011. It did this by supplementing adoption fees so potential adopters can afford to bring a new friend home. Adoption fees will amount to no more than $50 per animal while this event is going on.
Winnie Berry is one of nearly 300 organizations across 43 states involved in this national event. It receives support from various local foundations, such as the Simon & Louise Henderson Foundation, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and the Lynn Fischer Foundation among others, according to its annual report.
It is also a recipient of the annual Kurth Grant.
Using this money, the shelter helped 211 animals find their forever homes in 2021, 106 were dogs and 105 were cats, according to executive director Shelbi Hughes.
