A man died after being shot by an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Lufkin police officer after authorities located him for a felony warrant shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cherry's Grocery, according to Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas.
The man was wanted in connection with an incident in which he allegedly choked his victim during a domestic violence assault, Thomas said in a video released by the department. The man was a convicted felon, a registered sex offender and also was wanted by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole with a warning that he has violent tendencies.
When confronted, the man produced a handgun and aimed it at the deputy, according to Thomas. The deputy shot the man, causing the man to fall to the ground. While he was on the ground, the man reached for the handgun, causing the Lufkin officer to also shoot him, Thomas said.
After getting the pistol away from the man, both the officer and the deputy began life-saving measures on him, Thomas said. The suspect was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he later died.
“The investigation is in its early stages and will be investigated by the Texas Rangers as is our standard policy,” Thomas said.
In the video, sheriff Greg Sanches described the incident as "another example of the risks that our officers and deputies face each day."
"The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office will also be working with the Texas Rangers to conduct a full investigation of the incident," Sanches said. "The deputies and I appreciate your continued support."
