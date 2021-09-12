With Tropical Storm Nicholas churning its way through the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Angelina and surrounding counties as the threat of heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding may become a concern in East Texas by the middle or later part of the week.
The storm has developed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen as it tracks northward over the western Gulf of Mexico early this week. Some weak and short-lived tornadoes also could be possible, according to the NWS.
As of 7 tonight, the storm was “moving little at this time” and expected to head for the Texas coast tonight or Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds tonight were near 40 mph with higher gusts.
“Strengthening is forecast until Nicholas reaches the northwest Gulf Coast Monday night or early Tuesday,” the hurricane center states.
The storm could produce rainfall totals of 8-16 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 20 inches, across portions of coastal Texas starting tonight and continuing through the middle of the week, the hurricane center said.
AccuWeather calls for the most significant flooding to occur around the Houston area early this week.
Wind shear — the change in direction and speed of winds at increasing heights in the atmosphere — remains an inhibiting factor for Nicholas to strengthen into a hurricane, AccuWeather states.
The NWS calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Angelina County tonight, mostly after 2 a.m.
Monday’s forecast calls for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 83. Southeast winds are expected to be 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The overnight forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and storms with a low around 71 and east winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecasts call for a 70% chance of showers and storms, mainly from 2-8 p.m., with highs in the low to mid 80s, winds around 5-10 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
The chance of rain drops to 50% on Thursday before falling to 40% for the rest of the week through Sunday. Highs are not expected to surpass 90 degrees and overnight lows should be around 70.
Travel delays should be expected for residents and travelers within 75 miles of the Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana this week.
