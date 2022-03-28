Lufkin has seen its share of teens and young adults caught up in gang activity and acting out through gun violence during the last couple years. Two local men aim to do something about that by providing an outlet for youth to voice their feelings and emotions.
Sylvester Ivory, founder of the African Culture Group Network and 99Brands, and Curtis Murphy, co-owner of Go Hard Fitness Center, will be hosting the East Texas Spring Pop-Up Community Showcase from noon to 6 p.m. April 9 and April 30 through May 1 on the grounds of the fitness center at 205 Herndon St. One of the main purposes for the events, which will be similar to a flea market, is to finance outreach efforts intended to open the lines of communication between community leaders and area youth.
Organizers are seeking sponsors and vendors for the event, which will raise funds for a youth summer camp at the fitness center in addition to other community ventures.
The showcase is “designed to just bring the community together,” Ivory said. “Entrepreneurs who can’t get their product in the store, we just provide them with an avenue — and an avenue on a regular basis.”
Ivory said the goal is to eventually have more showcases “on a regular basis, on the weekends” which in turn will help finance events for kids at the center during the week. In addition to the upcoming summer camp for youth, the men plan to hold events for seniors “where they can knit, play checkers and dominoes,” Ivory said, as well as outdoor night events that can function as a safe place for youth to hang out and have fun in a supervised environment.
“What our plan is depends on sponsorship and city involvement and city support,” he said.
Murphy points out that today’s youth did not experience the same childhoods most of us did — “they came up on electronics” — and that many are experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts after the coronavirus pandemic robbed them of many of their social interactions and milestone events.
“They didn’t really have a graduation,” he said. “They were limited to how many people they could invite, they had to wear a mask. … They’ve been told to follow orders, follow orders, follow orders. But no one is asking them how they’re feeling. They’re a generation of warriors and that’s why they act out sometimes.”
One of the ways Ivory and Murphy hope to allow youth to share their thoughts and feelings is through Youth Mic Expression.
Murphy said the open mic is “not just directly toward rapping and singing — it’s about realizing your skills as far as poetry, comedy or praise dancing.”
“First of all, you’ve got to get the kids to open up, you’ve got to get them to express themselves,” he said. “It’s OK to be angry, but it’s how you express yourself to get the point over.”
Ivory understands the situation from multiple angles as a former gang member who turned his life around and has helmed multiple outreach projects in other cities. He hopes to enlist counselors, social workers, school principals, religious leaders, law enforcement officials and more to “come out on a daily basis to counsel these kids.”
“If we can just get the sponsorship from the city of Lufkin, the police department, the educational community and the religious community, we should be able to do it and make it a model for other cities,” he said. “There’s so many things I know I can help. … We’re going to do things that are geared around (youth), but we’ve got to know what they like — what motivates them besides the streets.”
The pop-up showcases will features speakers, performers, open mic, games, prizes, give-aways and “plenty of food for all cultures,” a press release states.
“When I say kids, when I say culture, that’s everybody,” Ivory said. “We are not a race-based company.”
Organizers are asking for $99 for sponsors and $69 for vendors to showcase their wares at the event. Sponsor packages will include a tent set-up, T-shirt, parking space and business logo featured on event flyers and advertising. Vendor packages will include a tent set-up and a parking space. Electrical hook-ups are $25.
For more information, call Murphy at (936) 219-7237 or Ivory at (936) 776-8171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.