Lufkin police were called to the Southwood Drive area about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report about gunshots.
Once in the area, officers made contact with a man in a vehicle who said someone in a dark gray Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at his vehicle. Officers noted his rear fender appeared to have been shot. He and his passenger were not injured in the incident according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
The man, who lives in the area, is the same person who reported being shot at off Southwood Drive on Sunday afternoon. Officers were initially unsure if that incident was motivated by road rage or something else.
Given the incident last night, officers now believe that incident was not related to road rage and was not a random act. They also do not believe Tuesday night’s incident was a random act, either, according to Pebsworth.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
