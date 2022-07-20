The James Webb Telescope, the world’s premier space observatory, is revealing new discoveries in our universe.

The telescope is located in an area of space where the gravity and centripetal forces of the sun and the Earth are just right, allowing objects to remain in a relatively stable position. Orbiting a million miles from Earth at an invisible point in space known as Earth-Sun Lagrange point 2, the Webb lens offers us a crisp clear view of Stephan’s Quintet.

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.